What Is Spotify Icebergify? Create Iceberg of Your Most Listened Artists

The music that I play in front of my friends is just the tip of the Iceberg.

Finally, the day has come when you can literally say this sentence while showing off your favorite music on social media. All thanks to the new Spotify music analyzing tool called Icebergify which is gaining a lot of popularity on Instagram and Twitter recently.

This tool is a third–party open-source web app and was created in 2022 by Akshay Raj. But what exactly is Spotify Iceberg and how does it work? If you are also wondering the same, then keep reading. Here’s what we know:

What is Spotify Icebergify?

As you might have already guessed, Icebergify analyses your music listening habits and creates a list of your favorite artists in the shape of an iceberg. But the position of an artist in the iceberg is not based on how much you listen to the particular artist or when you last listened to them, it instead depends on their popularity rank on Spotify.

Icebergify collects data from your Spotify account. It takes the top 50 artists that you have listened to in the short-term, medium-term, and long-term. It then organizes the list of top artists based on their popularity or obscurity. The popularity of an artist is determined by the total number of streams and also the number of likes, shares, saves, and followers they have.

let me use icebergify !!!!! why isnt it working !!!! pic.twitter.com/3pLVRkvJVD — calico (@meowroom) June 25, 2022

The names of the artists are arranged in descending order of their popularity and the artists with the same level of popularity are kept at the same level. For example, if you listen to mainstream artists Taylor Swift or Drake, they will appear at the top of the iceberg as they are the most popular artists out there.

😂It's interesting to see others icebergify tho. Music easier to recommend than games for most of time and saw unheard artists make you curious pic.twitter.com/qC6PUfJyCH — jacklanton ➊ (@jacklanton1) June 29, 2022

As for less-popular artists and bands, they would be somewhere in the middle of the iceberg below the ocean, and even lesser-known artists on Spotify would be at the bottom.

How to Create and Share Your Own Iceberg?

It’s quite simple, take the following steps to create an Iceberg of your own:

Open the official site of Icebergify on your device

Click on the “create yours” button

Log in using your Spotify account when prompted

Accept when Icebergify asks for permission to access your Spotify data to create the chart.

After granting permission, the online tool will categorize the artists that you have listened to, in the Iceberg chart based on their popularity. If you are on a PC or Mac, you can save the iceberg chart by right-clicking on the image and clicking on the ‘save’ option.

My icebergify is crazy pic.twitter.com/k4Bdy72Ger — drasi (@drasi117) June 29, 2022

If you are on a mobile device, you can press and hold the image and then click on the ‘save’ option. The chart can then be shared as an image on social media. In case the chart doesn’t get created despite following all the steps correctly, follow the developer’s advice that says,” keep refreshing the site until the iceberg shows up.”

So what are you waiting for? Go out there and share your Iceberg with the world.