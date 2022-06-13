What Is Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, the Virus Attacking Justin Bieber’s Face?

Justin has asked his fans to keep him in their prayers.

Justin has announced the postponement of all his upcoming tours for the time being. Apparently, he revealed that he has been affected by a rare disorder that has paralyzed half of his face. Justin has claimed that he has become a victim of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

He shared the news of his health condition on his social media fans and asked his fans to pray for him. Meanwhile, all his upcoming events and tours have been canceled as well since he won’t be able to perform under such a condition.

Here’s what the pop artist had to say about his condition and everything we know about the said syndrome:

What Is Ramsey Hunt Syndrome?

Also called Herpes Zoster Oticus, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is an occurring rash. It can form near the ear, on the face, or on the mouth in humans. It is caused by a virus called varicella-zoster virus which apparently affects a nerve in the head when it comes in contact with our body.

It occurs when a shingle outbreak occurs and affects one of the facial nerves and makes it painful as well.

Causes and Symptoms

Ramsay Hunt Treatment is caused by the same virus which causes chickenpox in humans. After the body has recovered from chickenpox, the virus still resides in our nerves and there are rare chances it can reactivate later on in time. Once, it reactivates, it starts affecting the facial nerves.

This leads to the occurrence of irritation sometimes painful and swelling near the nerve. This syndrome is mostly observed in adults and very few rare cases in children. If a person is suffering from Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, their symptoms could be:

Intense pain in the ear

Hearing loss in one year

Irritation or rash near the eardrums, ear canal, tongue, earlobe, the roof of the mouth

Tinnitus or vertigo

Partial paralysis of the face

Loss of taste or any other sense

Difficulty in making facial expressions, closing eyes, moving nose or mouth

Treatment and Prevention

To treat the Ramsey Hunt Syndrome, patients are given steroids like prednisone which are strong and anti-inflammatory drugs. Sometimes, antiviral medicines like acyclovir or valacyclovir are also given.

As of now, no proper way to prevent the syndrome has been found so the most ideal way is to treat it with medicines as soon as it develops. Routine vaccination against chickenpox in children and shingles vaccine for people older than 50 can also help lower the chances.

Justin Bieber on Instagram

Justin shared a video from his Instagram account where he revealed the news about him being affected by the syndrome. He claimed that the condition has caused facial paralysis on half of his face. He also showed his affected face and how his one eye wasn’t blinking and he couldn’t move one of his nostrils.

He added: “So, there’s full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see.”

Justin has asked his fans to keep him in their prayers in the caption of the video.