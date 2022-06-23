What Is Jerry Hall’s Net Worth? Rupert Murdoch and Ex-Model Getting Divorced

Famous American model Jerry Hall is one of the most successful models in the country. Jerry, who is 65 years old now is a clear depiction of age as just a number. This is because she is not only a model but is also a successful actress of her time.

However, what does not seem perfect as her career is Hall’s love life. After breaking ties with her long-term partner, Mick Jagger, Jerry got married to Rupert Murdoch in 2016. The couple was living beautifully together for half a decade now.

Unfortunately, Jerry and Rupert are parting ways now as a couple. The couple has decided to divorce each other after years of being together. Surprisingly, this is Murdoch’s fourth divorce and shortest marriage of all. But this is not the same with Jerry.

Rupert Murdoch to divorce Jerry Hall; Miranda Devine ready, willing & able to satisfy the 91 year old billionaire. And his sons too. — Senators Slurry (@AgnusMunshin) June 22, 2022

Murdoch is Jerry’s first husband and the couple parting ways have shocked their fans and followers. This divorce, however, will also affect Jerry’s already existing wealth in terms of alimony, maintenance of children, etc. So let us know more about the finances and net worth of model Jerry Hall.

Jerry Hall’s Net Worth

Throughout the 1970s Jerry has been one of the most famous models. According to several reports, her net worth is $20 million. She was observed by a fashion representative while tanning in Saint Tropez.

In the early 1970s, she earned up to $1,000 per day as one of the most in-demand models of her time, propelling her to prominence. On the other hand, Murdoch who is a very famous businessman has a net worth of around 17.6 billion dollars.

Jerry Hall Career and Earning occupations

Her modeling career began when she appeared on Roxy Music’s album Siren (1975). Hall appeared on 40 magazine covers by 1977, including Cosmopolitan and Italian Vogue. She reportedly made $1000 a day modeling.

She became a famous model quickly. Hall earned the 2016 FGID Lifetime Achievement Award. She and many others attended Roger Waters’ 1990 Berlin performance of The Wall. She promoted Bovril.

Hall played Miss Scarlett in The Detectives and Cluedo. In the early 2000s, she played Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate. Hall played herself in Being Mick (2001). 2002: Picasso’s Women in Brighton. Hall won the Guinness World Record in 2004 for appearing in six musicals in one night on London’s West End.

Reason for Divorce and Alimony

In August 2021, Murdoch and Hall separately attended a function. They haven’t discussed their breakup, so it’s unclear. Hall threw Murdoch’s 90th birthday celebration last year, so the news is surprising. Hall earned £11 to £18 million from her ex-husband, Mick Jagger. It’s unknown how much of the media mogul’s $17 billion fortune may go to Hall, according to Mail Online.

Howard Kennedy lawyer Mark Stephens said Murdoch may have signed a ‘pretty hefty’ prenup. As part of the divorce, Hall may gain a $279 million property near Yellowstone Park. She may obtain the couple’s $13.8 million Georgian mansions near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, England. Great Tew Manor in the English Cotswolds, which cost $37 million to restore, may also go to Hall.

Jerry Hall Children and Family

Hall dated Bryan Ferry from 1975 to 1977, then Mick Jagger. Jagger and Hall married in Bali, Indonesia, in 1990. Hall and Jagger had four children – Elizabeth Scarlett in 1984, James Leroy in 1985, Georgia May in 1992, and Gabriel Luke in 1997. Hall blamed Jagger’s infidelity for the split. The Times announced Hall and Murdoch’s engagement on January 11, 2016. The pair married at the Church of England on March 4, 2016.