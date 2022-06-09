What is Draymond Green’s Net Worth in 2022?

The athlete has been under controversy for his plays recently.

Draymond Green is a pretty well-endowed basketball player and currently plays for the Golden State Warriors in NBA. The three-time NBA champion is also infamous for his rough plays on the court which have been under controversy many times.

This time also, Green displayed his rough playing during the NBA finals where he got into a hustle with Grant Williams and ended up becoming physical. He was still not ejected from the game which made Boston fans angry as they booed him.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the NBA star’s net worth is currently $60 Million, and a salary of $16.4 million. Today we cover everything you need to know about Draymond Green:

Early Life

Green’s full name is Draymond Jamal Green Sr. and was born on 4th March 1990. Draymond has two brothers and three sisters. Green grew up in Michigan where he played on his college basketball team for Michigan State. In the 2012’s Big Ten Tournament Championship, he helped the Spartans warn two Final Four appearances.

During the 2012 NBA Draft, Green ranked 35th in the overall drafting rankings and was a key player for the Warriors in the years 2015, 2017, and 2018. Currently, he plays the forward position for the Golden State Warriors.

Social Media Presence

Draymond has a pretty heavy presence on social media and especially on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. As of now, Green has a total of 3.7 million followers on Instagram and 1.8 million followers on Twitter. He uses social media pretty often and adds to his stories regularly.

Although his Instagram account is mainly managed by his team, he still posts by himself many times.

Real Estate and Charity

Draymond bought a mansion in Brentwood, LA for a total of $9.6 million in August 2020. His home is situated near the place of his fellow NBA stars like LeBron James and Blake Griffin. Green also owns a penthouse in San Francisco which is worth $7 million.

However, in 2012 he chose to live in an apartment in Emeryville, California while claiming that San Francisco is expensive and didn’t fit his principle of living a modest life.

Green donated $3.1 million to Michigan State University on 14 September 2015. This is the largest pledge ever done by an athlete in the University’s history. He donated the amount to build new facilities for athletics and an endowment scholarship program.

Controversy

Draymond was arrested on 10 July 2016 for assault in Michigan after he got physical with Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend. At the time of his arrest, his blood-alcohol level was at .10 however, he took bail after posting $200 and was released 4 hours after his arrest.

Personal Life and Family

Draymond identifies himself as a Christian and is currently engaged to actress Hazel Renee and shares two children with her. He also shares one child with his ex-girlfriend Jelissa Hardy.