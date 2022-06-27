Westworld Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date, Plot, Preview and More

Disney Plus Hotstar’s famous television series Westworld is going on these days. Season 4 of the series is going on and the fans are excited with each passing episode. The science fiction was released in the year 2016 in October and gained massive popularity as soon as it was released. Since 2016 the show has had three complete seasons released and its fourth season is going on.

The Jonathan Nolan-created series is set up in a futuristic amusement park that is western-themed. The show itself is based on Westworld, a 1973 sci-fi.

Additionally, the ratings of the show are also amazing across several platforms. Ranging from 8.6 on IMDB and 81% on rotten tomatoes, Westworld has managed to impact a section of the audience. The television series is also a high-budgeted one like all other HBO ones.

Out of all the prior seasons released, the fourth season of the show is quite intriguing and has been popularly described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth”. Episode 1 of the show left a lot of details and open-mindedness and hence fans are excited to know the cardinal details of episode 2. So let us know!

Westworld Season 4 Episode 2 Preview

The park’s paint job, characters, and balance have all been redone. No character has the upper hand (save super Maeve, who can’t be hurt and controls everything), and the season is greater for it. Seven years after season 3, our narrative begins. Through flashbacks (and more in episode 4), we realize Rehoboam is dead. Maeve and Caleb fought hard but parted ways.

Dolores was killed last season, but she’s back as Christina and doesn’t remember anything. She’s a puzzle box with a tower motif. Bernard will play a bigger role in the second half of the season. But where? Yes, but the season will disclose more.

Westworld Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

Fortunately, we do have a date for the release of episode 2 of season 4. The second episode of Westworld Season 4 will be released on 3rd July 2022, Sunday. The timing of the same is 9 pm EST. The episode will be available on HBO on the said date.

The episodes will also be available on HBO Max. Lastly, the release will probably happen on the said date only and no alteration is expected as of now.

How Many Episodes In Westworld Season 4?

The first episode of the season premiered on June 26, 2022, on HBO only. It is also known that this season will have a total of 8 episodes. The following are the titles of the episodes that are set to release this season.

Episode 1- “The Auguries”

Episode 2- “Well Enough Alone”

Episode 3- “Annees Folles”

Episode 4- “Generation Loss”

Episode 5- “Zhuangzi”

Episode 6- “Fidelity”

Episode 7- “Metanoia”

Episode 8- “Que Sera, Sera”

A “dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth,” the fourth season picks up seven years after the conclusion of season 3. A theme park modeled around a romanticized depiction of the American Mafia in the 1930s will be featured in the series, it has been confirmed.

All of the characters were reintroduced in Episode 1, which also featured a brand-new mystery and an odd flies outbreak that seemed to be under William’s control. But what really is happening here? To know the same let us an eye on episode 2!