Watch German Surfer Break World Record Riding Portugal’s Largest Wave

In a recent shocking yet commendable achievement, famous surfer Sebastian Steudtner has created a world record. The 37-year-old surfer hailing from Germany has created a world record and embarked his name on the Guinness World Records for riding the largest wave. Sebastian rode the largest wave in Portugal which was around 86 feet, which is quite large.

Sebastian gathered all his mental and physical courage to ride the wave and successfully did it bravely and ended up creating a world record. The whole incident happened in October 2020 when Sebastian surfed through a monster wave that was 86 feet (26.21 meters) long. Additionally, it was off the coast of Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal.

After the breathtaking and massive achievement, the surfer also received a World Surf League Biggest Wave award in the year 2020. Interestingly, Sebastian received the same award twice before and it was his third time receiving the award. Apart from this he also received a The Biggest Tow Award presented at the Red Bull Big Wave Awards in 2021.

Subsequently, now, the Guinness World Record has also stated that it has registered and successfully recognized its performance of Sebastian. Further, the video of Sebastian also went viral that has gained massive popularity and around 1k comments. When Sebastian was asked about the same let us see what he said.

He stated “On receiving the coveted title, Steudtner informed Guinness World Records on Tuesday, May 24. “It feels great,” he said. “I’ve accomplished everything there is to achieve in my sport. It’s been a wild ride to get here, and the record means a lot more than a number.”

New record: Largest wave surfed (unlimited) – male 🌊 26.21 m (86 feet) by Germany's @SebastianSurfs 📽️ Jorge Leal + @wsl pic.twitter.com/Cb1c8vKP3Z — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2022

According to Guinness, Steudtner opted to travel to Hawaii when he was 13 years old to pursue a dream profession in the surfer’s paradise. But it took him three years to break away and relocate to the other side of the world, and many in his family didn’t support or even comprehend his decision. After scores of trophies, the surfer now has his first Guinness World Record at 37.

Steudtner broke the world record set at the same place in 2017 by Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa. The underwater Nazaré Canyon, which produces the most excellent conditions for such massive surfs, is famous for its record-breaking waves on the Praia do Norte coast. More than 7,000 people have watched the video. On May 24, 2022, in the presence of an adjudicator, the achievement was publicly declared during a special certificate ceremony.

The event took place at the world-famous lighthouse at Praia do Norte, Portugal, which guards the world’s biggest waves. The same lighthouse appears in the amazing film that recorded Mr. Steudtner’s incredible record. Because of that bold decision, he is now one of the most well-known surfers in the world. He has a great list of accomplishments to his credit, including a Guinness World Records title.