Warcraft Arclight Rumble: Blizzard’s Long-Rumored Game Is Finally Revealed

“Tower offense” is what they are calling it.

It’s nice to see that Blizzard is finally shifting its attention to the android gaming market which is hustling and bustling these days. The first game that Blizzard brought for mobile this year was “Diablo Immortal”. The next in line and our topic of discussion is Warcraft Arclight Rumble.

What’s nostalgic about this game is that it features many of the popular heroes and characters from the World of Warcraft universe that has been an online sensation since 2004. However, the initial release of the game is not really highlighting the MMORPG element but the singer player campaign.

Here’s everything we know about the game so far:

Gameplay

The gameplay revolves around the players trying to capture towers and summoning stones that allow them to summon their minions and make them fight with the opponent’s minions and eventually take out each other’s leader. The developers have called the game a “mobile, strategy, fast-paced hero collector”.

The players have to tap on the character card that they want to deploy on the field to attack the opponent who will also do the same. The game utilizes a mechanic based on rock paper scissors which will decide who to send out when.

Each unit will cost you in-game money and only a limited number of troops can be sent at a time. You can collect money in the game by deploying mining characters. The game requires players to smartly balance the deployment of heroes and miners and destroy the enemy’s tower before they destroy yours.

In-Game Money and Monetization

As for the in-game money, there is only one currency that unlocks new heroes however, the currency will be gated according to your lever so that you cannot earn any money until you beat a new stage. You can replay old stages but that will not give you more currency.

As for monetization, the game is currently free-to-play however, the players will be allowed to purchase items that can help them advance faster in the game. This setting is definitely going to affect the PVP mode and it will be worth watching if the game ends up becoming a pay-to-win type of game.

Modes

The game’s highlight is the single-player mode which offers 70 single-player missions to clear. The PVE mode will take the player on a tour of the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor which might offer quest mobs from the World of Warcraft universe.

The game also offers a co-op mode which will allow players to play alongside their friends. The PVP mode on the other hand will allow players to go head to head against other players. The game also has a guild feature which will let the players join a guild.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble Release Date

As of now the release date of the game is TBA however the developers have hinted at the release of the game by the end of 2022. There will also be a closed beta test for the game but only for selected regions.