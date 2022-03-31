Vince Staples Shares New Single, Reveals Album Details

Vince Staples has finally given us a glimpse of his upcoming album and has released his latest single which is also part of the upcoming album. He has also shared the details about his upcoming album.

Here are more details about his upcoming album and latest single:

Rose Street

The latest single by Vince is titled “Rose Street” which he reportedly directed himself. He also posted a tweet about it where he said: “Rose Street the first video I directed by myself they shoulda never let that happen now I think I’m Spike Lee.” Here is the music video for ‘Rose Street’ on YouTube:

The latest single was released with a video on YouTube on Vince’s account. The song features a short visual video where we see Staples gazing at the Pacific Ocean as he sits atop a rock bed. The initial parts of the song feature a pitch-black video for 45 seconds. The video starts at 0:45 and lasts the whole length of the video up to 1:53.

Staples directed the video along with C. Blacksmith and is a follow-up of ‘Magic’, the song that arrived last month. He also claimed that the latest single ‘Rose Street’ encapsulates the entirety of his upcoming album ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’. He also added: “I think it’ll put the listener in a good state of mind. The mood of it defines the project.”

Ramona Park Broke My Heart

Staples shared the artwork of his upcoming album which is titled ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’. He also revealed the release date of the album along with the poster. The upcoming album will be the official follow-up of his 2021 album titled ‘Vince Staples’.

Staples shared the news of his latest album on his social media accounts where he shared the album art along with a message that read: “I am often told the lie that life is what you make it. For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I’ve realized that it reaches beyond location.”

He also added: “I have been exploring the utility of the home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. ‘Ramona Park Broke My Heart’ is the story of that growth.”

The Correlation Between the Two Albums

Vince spoke about the title of his latest album and explained its real meaning. He claimed that the album is a tribute to the neighborhood called Ramona Park situated in Long Beach where the rapper grew up in.

He also claimed that his last album and current album are correlated and said: “It’s symbolic of home. And everyone has a home. Even though it’s very personal to me, everyone can relate to it. That’s why I thought it would work for this chapter.”

Staples’ latest album is scheduled to release on April 8 and Rose Street is now streaming on all major platforms.