Top 9 Tallest Statues in the World

Statues and monuments are the two most popular elements that contribute to the tourism of any city. Statues dignify the status of specific places. They are based upon the icons who have inspired the masses and have a great significance in the history or a particular event.

The world is full of the most beautiful statues. Some of them are a piece of art having intricate details. Others are tall structures, worth your sight. A lot of hard work, money, and time goes into their construction, and the results are incredible. They increase the tourism of a city by leaps and bounds.

What are the Tallest Statues in the World?

The tallest statues across the world are made after the great personalities. Their height will leave you surprised. They are beautiful, sturdy, and the center of attraction. Take a look at the tallest statues that the world has today.

1. The Statue of Unity

The Statue of Unity is located in Narmada District, Gujarat, India. It happens to be the tallest statue worldwide. The height of this structure reaches up to 182 meters. It has a base of 240 meters.

The statue portrays the Indian statesman and independence activist, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. It is situated on a river island opposite the Sardar Sarovar Dam. It was inaugurated on the 31st of October, 2018, by the Prime Minister of India.

2. Spring Temple Buddha

The beautiful Spring Temple Buddha is the second tallest statue in the whole wide world, the height of which reaches up to a whopping 128 meters. It has a base of 208 meters and is located in Lushan County, Henan, China. The appearance of this statue will leave you in awe as it is beautifully created amidst a lotus-shaped throne.

The construction of this statue took place in 1997 and continued till 2000. It rests on a hill that has been reshaped to form two pedestals. The entire project cost a lot. It is believed that $18 million was spent solely on its construction. Visiting here is a must.

3. Laykyun Sekkya

The majestic Laykyun Sekkya stands on a 13.5-meters throne and is considered one of the tallest statues worldwide. It represents the grand structure of Gautama Buddha, fully golden in appearance. The height of this structure is 116 meters with a base of 129 meters. This statue is situated in Khatakan Taung in Myanmar and attracts many tourists.

Its construction started in 1996 and continued for 12 long years. Yes, you heard it right. The statue was officially made open for public visits in 2008. Every element of this structure is worth admiring. It has beautiful intricate details to check.

4. The Ushiku Great Buddha

Another Buddha statue on the list of the tallest statues in the world is the Ushiku Great Buddha. You will spot this piece of art in Japan. It was constructed in 1993 and is a major center of attraction among the locals and tourists.

The height of this statue extends up to 100 meters. It maintained the title of the tallest statue in the world for nine long years, later superseded by others. The location of this statue is picturesque. It rests in the middle of the beautiful gardens. Thus, when you visit this place for sightseeing, you get to admire both these places.

5. Sendai Daikannon

Another tall statue that you will spot in Japan is the Sendai Daikannon. It is a 100-meters tall statue that rests between the view of the beautiful Mount Aoba. We promise you will lose yourself in the beauty of both the location and the statue’s construction.

It is entirely white in color and stands out in its picturesque location. Interestingly, you can view the whole statue only from a particular height, and if you spot it, call yourself lucky. According to the locals, Sendai Daikannon is like a blessing to the place and its people.

6. Mamayev Kurgan World War II

As the name suggests, this statue is inspired by the events and situations of World War II. It represents a lady standing with a sword, ready to defeat the enemies. Located in Russia, it is considered the tallest statue in the country and is one-of-a-kind.

Mamayev Kurgan World War II also spreads a message that during times of difficulty, women of all kinds stand straight and fight for the security of the nation. The statue is 85-meters tall. Its construction was completed on the 22nd of August, 2017.

7. Garuda Wisnu Kencana

Garuda Wisnu Kencana is situated in Bali, Indonesia, and is considered one of the tallest statues on the planet. The majestic statue is beautiful, magnificent, and a great work of art. The height of this structure goes up to 75 meters. It took years of hard to complete its construction.

The statue narrates the mythical situation when the deity of the Hindus, Lord Vishnu, rode Garuda. This statue is constructed in a combination of steel and copper. It was made open to the public in September 2018.

8. Awaji Kannon

This beautiful statue rests in Japan. The 80-meters tall structure is counted among the tallest erect structures worldwide. It is well-known by the name of Heiwa Kannon. This place attracts tourists and is the main reason for the increasing tourism in this area.

Awaji Kannon is white in color and looks gorgeous even when you watch it from a distance. No wonder Japan boasts the most beautiful treasures for tourists around the world.

9. Dizang Pusa

Dizang Pusa is located in China. This 76-meters tall structure is made of different metals. The statue is a brilliant art piece. It represents a monk holding a sword.

The construction of this statue suggests the resemblance of the protectors of the country. Dizang Pusa is a highly detailed statue, and every element of this construction is worth your appreciation.

Do visit these beautiful statues when you tour these countries. We are sure you will end up learning a lot about them.

For more on everything under the sun, stay in touch.