Top 9 Cancelled Shows that Deserve a Comeback

Streaming giant Netflix has been everyone’s favorite for a very long. The pandemic made it even more likable and at the same time increased its popularity amongst everyone. In a spur of series and movies streaming on Netflix from across the globe, don’t you think the canceled shows got a backseat! If you think so, it’s potentially true because we are going to name some of the very brilliant shows that were canceled by Netflix.

These are also the shows that deserve a comeback on Netflix as everyone deserves to watch them. Such shows are canceled by Netflix due to marketing and internal issues.

Once a show is done with its two-three seasons, it is usually canceled by the streaming platform until and unless it is a very famous one. This is so because Netflix focuses on new shows to add subscribers instead of just selling or advertising the show.

List of Shows that Deserve a comeback

Here is the list of the canceled shows that deserve a comeback sequel.

On the Verge (2021)

The show is about Los Angeles women that are going through their midlife crises. The storyline is portrayed before the pandemic arose and shows the respective lives of four women. It is a sheer comedy-drama series and was absolutely worth watching, especially if you are a woman in your late 30s or early 40s. It depicts how these women, one a chef, a single mom, an heiress, and an unemployed deals with their respective set of problems.

2. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018- 2020)

The series is based on a comic book and lasted for three years with several seasons. This show is based on the Archie comic book series of the same name. She must learn to balance her half-witch, half-human existence to fight the malevolent supernatural powers.

3. High Fidelity (2020)

The Brooklyn-based record store owner Rob Brooks enjoys music, pop culture, and reminiscing about past relationships. Rob and her coworkers, played by Zoe Kravitz, try to make meaning of their youth, love, and jobs.

4. The OA (2016-2019)

The OA is a riveting mystery thriller about a missing adopted woman, Prairie Johnson. She has renamed herself the Original Angel (OA) and can see despite being blind before she vanished.

5. Agent Carter (2015-2016)

After Captain America’s icefall, Hayley Atwell’s popular Marvel character returns as the titular Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) agent. Set in 1946, the drama follows Peggy as she juggles her personal and professional lives until a threat to Howard Stark’s life arises.

6. Constantine (2014-2015)

Part of the CW’s renowned Arrowverse, this series follows exorcist and mystic detective John Constantine (Matt Ryan).

7. Hannibal (2013-2015)

Based on the novel by Thomas Harris, Dr. Hannibal Lecter is played by Mads Mikkelsen. The story begins with FBI criminal profiler Will Graham investigating a Minnesota serial killer.

8. Firefly (2002-2003)

In this Joss Whedon space drama, humanity travels to a new star system in the year 2517. After exhausting the earth’s resources, the two remaining superpowers, the USA and China, create an alliance to terraform celestial bodies.

9. Freaks and Geeks (1999- 2000)

The story follows Lindsay and Sam, two siblings who attended William McKinley High School in Detroit from 1980 to 1981.