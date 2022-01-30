Top 3 Moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2022

Royal Rumble has always been an important as well as entertaining PPV of WWE. There were many amazing moments from the show. Every match was worth watching and had an effect on the storylines furthermore.

We have picked the top 3 moments that took place in the Royal Rumble 2022. They are listed below.

3. Roman Reigns interfering in the WWE Championship match and Paul Heyman turning on Brock Lesnar

The WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley was the first time ever. They have never faced each other one-on-one. The match started with Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar showing their strength and power to each other. In between, Lesnar delivered a German Suplex to Bobby Lashley. Lashley stood up instantly and delivered a German Suplex to Brock Lesnar.

Later into the match, Lesnar started delivering a series of German Suplex and then tried to pull his finisher mover F-5, but Lashley dogged it and hit him with a spear, then another spear. He tried to hit one more spear but Lesnar dogged it and Lashley went into the barricade.

In-Ring, Lashley grabbed Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, and while getting away, he tackled the referee a little bit, then Brock picked Lashley up and hit him with an F-5, getting the referee injured and unconscious. Otherwise, the match could have ended there because Lesnar was pinning Lashley but the referee wasn’t present and the crowd chanted more than 3 counts.

Lesnar stood up and turned around, and got a spear from Roman outta nowhere. Roman then told Paul Heyman to give the title which he gave and Roman banged the title on Brock’s head. Came down the ring and started moving backstage, Paul Heyman accompanied him.

A new referee came running down the ramp into the ring and Lashley pinned Lesnar to the 3-counts. Ladies and Gentlemen your NEW WWE WORLD CHAMPION BOBBY LASHLEY.

2. Return of Ronda Rousey and winning the Women’s Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey was speculated to return for a long time. Everyone thought Royal Rumble could be the night she would return because she debuted in the Royal Rumble 2018 and also, it is time for WrestleMania.

Wrestling fans thought she will be the last entrant; instead, she entered at number 28. Eliminated 4 superstars and won the Women’s Royal Rumble 2022. Her return had a tremendous pop from the WWE universe.

Road to WrestleMania has begun and the storyline from here of Ronda can go in anyway. She may wrestle Charlotte Flair or she may wrestle Becky Lynch. Rumors say that there could be a triple threat match for the unification of the Women’s championship at WrestleMania 38.

1. Brock Lesnar entering Men’s Royal Rumble at number 30 and conquering it

Big E arrived at number 26 and till then just Ridge Holland and Drew McIntyre were the only unannounced participants in the match. 4 entrants were remaining and three were surprise entrants.

The buzzer buzzed for number 27 and it was Bad Bunny, he entertained the crowd, had good spots, and played the moves nicely. He eliminated Sheamus and Dolph Ziggler. Then it was time for entry number 28, it was none other than Shane McMahon, he got a huge pop, he eliminated Kevin Owens.

Two spots left and one surprise entrant remaining. Number 29 entered and he was the “Viper” Randy Orton. He and his tag team partner eliminated Otis and Big E.

Five Superstars in the ring were left, with one superstar remaining to enter. The Buzzer buzzed and in came the “Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar. He came, he saw and within three minutes he eliminated the five superstars and conquered the Men’s Royal Rumble 2022.

Brock lost the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night. Roman Reigns invaded the match and speared Brock Lesnar.

With the beginning of Road to WrestleMania, the storylines would get heated up and make way for some interesting concepts and angles. WWE has its own may of making the storylines, where would the winners fit these stories that we will have to wait and see in the coming weeks.