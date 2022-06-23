Top 10 Biteable Alternatives for Simple Video Creation

In today’s age when we have a task to achieve, we always look for a way that takes less time and gives good results. The same goes for when we have to edit or make videos for our work. We always look for software that is easy to use and gives industry-standard results.

One such software is Biteable which is a very popular choice that provides ease in making social media content, banners, and promotional videos. However, if you find Biteable too complex or if there are features that you found missing in the app, then here are some alternatives to Biteable you should check out:

1. Adobe Spark

An initiative of Adobe, Spark is a simple and intuitive cloud-based video editor that lets the user create engaging short videos. The main motive behind the creation of this app was everyday storytelling such that it covers the market as well as the user.

Key features:

Allows sync across devices

Hundreds of customizable templates

Easy interface and navigation

2. Lumen5

Lumen5’s popularity comes with its highly convenient text-to-video feature through which users can write scripts and blog posts and the app turns it into a customizable storyboard. The app comes with a massive in-built library containing still images, videos, as well as music.

Key features:

Dedicated video maker tools for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Drag-and-drop interface for quick actions

Option to import user media and enhance it

3. Animoto

Animoto is a more budget-friendly alternative to Biteable. It uses cloud-based services and converts images and videos into slideshow-style videos. The software also provides pre-designed transitions to make the video more engaging.

Key features:

Suitable for beginners as well as professionals

100+ pre-made templates with customization option

Pre-built marketing storyboards for quick exports

4. InVideo

InVideo is designed in a way that both beginners and professionals can be content with its features. It also comes with a text-to-video feature that converts your written blogs and articles into a storyboard.

Key features:

5000+ customizable templates

Access to 8M+ stock library

Allows user’s branding

5. Offe

Offeo provides the most developed and eye-catching marketing tools and designs that are up to the current industry’s standards. Offeo is an online video editor having a similar interface as InVideo and has its own library of assets and stock footage.

Key features:

100+ video and image templates featuring vibrant colors

Intuitive design

Focuses on branding videos

6. Filmora

Filmora is a pretty renowned name in the video editing industry and its features are on par with Adobe Premiere Pro. The app provides all the tools you’ll need to make a video from start to finish and can be considered a comprehensive alternative to Biteable.

Key features:

Allows recording through the webcam

Allows adding voiceovers to the video

Multi-track editing with split-screen interface

7. Camtasia

Camtasia is a combined video editing and screen recording app available for Windows and macOS. The app provides features to create screencast-style videos with a very handy interface. The app also provides a vast library of add-ins to better enhance the videos.

Key features:

Allows importing PowerPoint presentations and converts into video

Allows screen recording

Customization of the recording area, toggle mic, and system audio

8. Renderforest

Renderforest is a great alternative to Biteable when it comes to editing and managing videos for websites, graphics, and logos. The app also offers an AI-enabled logo-making module for quick and good-looking logo ideas.

Key features:

Large library of presets

Access to a large library of stock footage

Built-in AI-enabled logo maker

9. WeVideo

WeVideo is a suitable alternative to Biteable for advanced-level editors. The software is highly advantageous for teachers and educators because of its convenient tools specialized for school and assignment-related templates.

Key features:

Green Screen support

Multi-track editing support

Allows 4K editing

10. Animaker

Animaker proves to be a great alternative with its vast array of features that allows users to create videos from scratch. Through this app, users can build characters, add subtitles, and edit live videos.

Key features:

Drag and drop editor

Royalty-free music and sound effects

Build characters and add voiceovers

These were some of the most popular alternatives to Biteable available out there. We hope one of these tools has the feature that you were looking for. Let us know your opinion in the comments!