Top 10 Biteable Alternatives for Simple Video Creation

In today’s age when we have a task to achieve, we always look for a way that takes less time and gives good results. The same goes for when we have to edit or make videos for our work. We always look for software that is easy to use and gives industry-standard results.
One such software is Biteable which is a very popular choice that provides ease in making social media content, banners, and promotional videos. However, if you find Biteable too complex or if there are features that you found missing in the app, then here are some alternatives to Biteable you should check out:
1. Adobe Spark
An initiative of Adobe, Spark is a simple and intuitive cloud-based video editor that lets the user create engaging short videos. The main motive behind the creation of this app was everyday storytelling such that it covers the market as well as the user.
Key features:
- Allows sync across devices
- Hundreds of customizable templates
- Easy interface and navigation
2. Lumen5
Lumen5’s popularity comes with its highly convenient text-to-video feature through which users can write scripts and blog posts and the app turns it into a customizable storyboard. The app comes with a massive in-built library containing still images, videos, as well as music.
Key features:
- Dedicated video maker tools for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube
- Drag-and-drop interface for quick actions
- Option to import user media and enhance it
3. Animoto
Animoto is a more budget-friendly alternative to Biteable. It uses cloud-based services and converts images and videos into slideshow-style videos. The software also provides pre-designed transitions to make the video more engaging.
Key features:
- Suitable for beginners as well as professionals
- 100+ pre-made templates with customization option
- Pre-built marketing storyboards for quick exports
4. InVideo
InVideo is designed in a way that both beginners and professionals can be content with its features. It also comes with a text-to-video feature that converts your written blogs and articles into a storyboard.
Key features:
- 5000+ customizable templates
- Access to 8M+ stock library
- Allows user’s branding
5. Offe
Offeo provides the most developed and eye-catching marketing tools and designs that are up to the current industry’s standards. Offeo is an online video editor having a similar interface as InVideo and has its own library of assets and stock footage.
Key features:
- 100+ video and image templates featuring vibrant colors
- Intuitive design
- Focuses on branding videos
6. Filmora
Filmora is a pretty renowned name in the video editing industry and its features are on par with Adobe Premiere Pro. The app provides all the tools you’ll need to make a video from start to finish and can be considered a comprehensive alternative to Biteable.
Key features:
- Allows recording through the webcam
- Allows adding voiceovers to the video
- Multi-track editing with split-screen interface
7. Camtasia
Camtasia is a combined video editing and screen recording app available for Windows and macOS. The app provides features to create screencast-style videos with a very handy interface. The app also provides a vast library of add-ins to better enhance the videos.
Key features:
- Allows importing PowerPoint presentations and converts into video
- Allows screen recording
- Customization of the recording area, toggle mic, and system audio
8. Renderforest
Renderforest is a great alternative to Biteable when it comes to editing and managing videos for websites, graphics, and logos. The app also offers an AI-enabled logo-making module for quick and good-looking logo ideas.
Key features:
- Large library of presets
- Access to a large library of stock footage
- Built-in AI-enabled logo maker
9. WeVideo
WeVideo is a suitable alternative to Biteable for advanced-level editors. The software is highly advantageous for teachers and educators because of its convenient tools specialized for school and assignment-related templates.
Key features:
- Green Screen support
- Multi-track editing support
- Allows 4K editing
10. Animaker
Animaker proves to be a great alternative with its vast array of features that allows users to create videos from scratch. Through this app, users can build characters, add subtitles, and edit live videos.
Key features:
- Drag and drop editor
- Royalty-free music and sound effects
- Build characters and add voiceovers
These were some of the most popular alternatives to Biteable available out there. We hope one of these tools has the feature that you were looking for. Let us know your opinion in the comments!