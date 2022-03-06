Too Hot to Handle Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix

YES! we are finally talking about the hot and steamy dating show on Netflix. Too Hot to Handle is a British-American reality dating show. It was released on Netflix on April 17, 2020. Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennet. The Popular Netflix series was produced by Fremantle production company, Talkback, and Thames. It currently has 3 up and running Seasons on Netflix.

What’s the show about?

The whole concept of this Reality TV series is based upon ‘Abstinence’. It’s for the people who can’t have any kind of serious relationship, just casual flings. The singles are gathered in a villa living together where they are supposed to make meaningful relationships.

The participants are required to go through Workshops together, but here is the twist. They are not allowed to have any kind of Physical Touch, kissing, or any kind of sexual pleasure. These are the rules of the show. Every time contestants break the rule of the show the Price money gets deducted from whopping $100,000 grand.

The show is hosted by a virtual assistant named ‘Lana’. Participants in the show are from all over the world, U.S, U.K, South Africa, Australia.

Worth Watching?

Well, dating reality show targets a particular type of audience. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. The show was released amidst Pandemic and worldwide lockdown in April 2020. It gained immense success almost instantly.

It was amongst the Top 10 list on Netflix after its premiere. Netflix was confident about this reality dating drama docuseries, so much so that they renewed it for 2 seasons already. And they were a massive success!

‘Too Hot to Handle’ renewed for Season 4

If you finished watching Season 3 of ‘Too Hot to Handle’, your interest must be piqued right now! Without giving out spoilers here, let’s just say it was an unforgettable finale. Well, we have some good news for all of the ‘Too Hot to Handel’ fans out there. Netflix finally CONFIRMED! SEASON 4!!

Netflix made the announcement by making releasing a short forty-second clip on its Instagram handle! and it tickles all the aspects we love about the show. There was a huge possibility of the new season because of the series’ ongoing track record.

Netflix finally confirming is just a Cherry on top! Although they didn’t specify the date when season 4 is dropping, we are assuming that it might be the next year 2023.

Fans had to wait for a good amount of time after Season 1 for seasons 2 and 3 to get aired on Netflix. It has been a ride since then. Season 1, 2, and 3 were among the most-watched dating reality show. It was a complete hit. It was under Top 10 on Netflix.

Fans expect a great deal from season 4, especially after consecutive Hit seasons. Just by watching the clip we know it’s going to be HOT, steamy filled with double the drama. We can’t wait for the new season to Air!! For more updates on the show, stay tuned.