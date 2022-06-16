Tokyo Vice Season 2: Is It Renewed or Canceled?

Crime-based drama series’ on Disney Plus Hotstar have a separate fan base as they are one of the most trending genres of all. Such is Disney Plus Hotstar’s famous Tokyo Vice, which came recently only. The crime drama was released in 2022 only but has become many people’s favorite in a very short period.

No wonder the HBO series also has a great rating across the platforms. It has an 8.1 on IMDB and 85% on rotten tomatoes, which is a good rating for any show.

Tokyo Vice is based on a book named “Tokyo Vice” only that has been written by American Journalist Jake Adelstein. The first episode of Season 1 was released on 7th April 2022 only and since then it was appreciated by many.

Therefore, great news for all the fans and viewers of Tokyo Vice is on the way. This is because the show is prepping for the second season of Tokyo Vice. So let us know more about the concomitant information regarding season 2.

Has Season 2 of Tokyo Vice been confirmed?

To everyone’s surprise and excitement, the show has been officially renewed for a second season. The news broke in when the original network HBO, took to its Twitter handle to reveal the same. HBO Max Nordic posted a collage from the show and wrote “Before and After hearing #TokyoVice has been renewed for season 2”.

Before and after hearing #TokyoVice has been renewed for season 2! pic.twitter.com/1qvSFq2g4M — HBO Max Nordic (@HBOMaxNordic) June 8, 2022

The show was renewed in June 2022 only. However, the official release date for the show has not been revealed yet. So the fans might have to wait for a little for the official release date. However, a rough guess of early and mid-2023 can be made.

What the official team has to say?

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max, said, “We couldn’t be more delighted to provide the show’s fans another season to continue this exciting and dramatic criminal thriller set in one of the world’s most lively and beautiful cities.”

Rogers also stated “Writing and making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this great collection of artists was a peerless experience.” “I’m thrilled to continue. I can’t wait to rejoin our cast and crew in Tokyo.

Stay tuned for plot twists. Creator JT Rogers said, “Writing and making the first season of Tokyo Vice with this extraordinary collection of artists was an unparalleled experience.”

Tokyo Vice Season 2 Plot

Jake Adelstein, an American journalist, moved to Tokyo in 1999 and must pass a written Japanese exam to join a famous Japanese newspaper. Tokyo Vice Season 2 is expected to expand on this established premise and continue the plotlines from the Season 1 finale, in which Samantha risks it all for Polina’s safe return, Sato mixes business with pleasure, and Katagiri devises a plan to finally take down Tozawa, while Jake is confronted by the crime boss’s men.

Tokyo Vice Season 2 is intended to pick up any potential loopholes and cliffhangers from the concluding episode. Previous episodes set the tone for the season, which will evolve and extend to attract viewers.