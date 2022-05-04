“Toddlers & Tiaras” Star Kailia Posey Dead at 16

Posey’s grinning face was popular all over the world.

Kailia Posey, the 16-year-old pageant queen has passed away. Posey appeared on TLC’s “Toddlers & Tiaras” show at the age of 5. She was popularly known for the grinning face she once showed in the show and it gained attention worldwide.

The news about the death of Posey was revealed by her mother through a post. No official details have been released regarding the cause of her death but multiple speculations and claims have come through different sources.

Here’s what we know about it so far:

Who Was Kailia Posey?

Kailia was born on 19th April 2006 in Las Vegas and had two elder brothers Nick and Kai, whom she grew up with. Kailia became a gymnast and a reality TV star at a very early age. She was best known for her appearance in “Toddlers & Tiaras” alongside her mother.

The show was known for documenting families that were training their kids to compete in beauty pageants and featured their training regimen and everyday lives. Posey appeared in the show at the age lesser than 5 with her mother.

She also became viral from the same show where a GIF was taken of one of her appearances in the show where she was seen mischievously grinning at the camera.

Kailia’s Death

Kailia’s mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman was the first to share the news of her death. She posted a picture of her daughter in a gown on her Facebook account on Tuesday. She captioned the post with: “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

As soon as the news of Posey’s death came out, hundreds of tributes and condolences came pouring in on the post and also on Kailia’s and her mother’s Instagram accounts.

The Reason for Kailia’s Death

Multiple reports have come in regarding the cause of Posey’s death. Some reports claim that the 16-year-old was involved in a car accident and some claim that her death of cause has not been specified yet.

However, a report from TMZ came in which says that her family revealed that Kailia took her own life. According to TMZ, Posey’s family said: “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

According to her family, Kailia was interested in the aviation industry and was making plans to pursue her lifelong goal of getting a commercial pilot’s license while also working in the entertainment industry.