The Wanted singer Tom Parker Dies Aged 33

English singer and member of the famous band The Wanted, Tom Parker has passed away on 30th March 2022. The unfortunate incident occurred on Tuesday due to his fatal cancer. Tom Parker was suffering from brain cancer quite a few times and subsequently succumbed to it. Parker was just 33 years old.

The news of Tom’s death broke in and was subsequently confirmed when his wife posted a heartfelt emotional post confirming Tom’s death. She took to her official Instagram account and wrote that “It is with great sadness that we inform you that Tom died away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his entire family.”

She further wrote that “Tom was the center of our universe, and we can’t picture living without his bright smile and vivacious presence. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support and urge that we all work together to keep Tom’s light shining for his lovely children Kelsey Parker kept going expressing gratitude saying “Thank you to everyone who has helped him throughout his illness; he fought until the very end. I’ll always be proud of you.”

In her post, Kelsey posted two pictures, one of them being Tom’s beautiful black and white photograph. The other picture includes a family photo of Kelsey, Tom, and their two children. The picture shows Tom holding the elder one while Kelsey kissing the younger one. Tom and Kelsey have two children a daughter born in 2019 and a son who was born in 2020. The couple got married in 2018.

Apart from Kelsey, a huge loss was also suffered by The Wanted band as they lost their finest singer. The band also took to their Instagram to express their grief over the loss. They expressed how devastated they are and wrote “Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan, and the entire Wanted family are heartbroken over the awful and early death of our bandmate Tom Parker, who died peacefully today at noon surrounded by his family and bandmates. Tom was a wonderful husband and father to Kelsey and Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, and the grief and sorrow we feel are indescribable. In our hearts, always and forever.” Tom Parker 1988-2022.

Not only the band and others but various notable people expressed their grief on Tom’s death. Last September, Parker organized a Stand Up To Cancer concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall, and The Wanted to be reunited. It also helped the National Brain Appeal generate funds. In November, the band published a greatest hits album. Parker notified fans shortly before the album’s release that his brain tumor was “stable” and “under control.” Parker, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, and Jay McGuiness created The Wanted in 2009.

Glad You Came and All Time Low were their two UK number one songs, and they also had eight more top ten hits, including Chasing The Sun, Heart Vacancy, and Lightning. Parker was giving regular health updates to his fans. Last year he also announced how his tumor is becoming unbearable to him.