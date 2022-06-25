The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2: Everything To Know

Popular novel-based series “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is allegedly eyeing a second season and the hopeless romantics are excited to the core. The series that had its season 1 released recently on Amazon Prime Video is already under hopes for a second season. Season 1 of the romantic series was released on 17th June 2022. The show is based on a Jenny Han-written book with the same name. Since its release days ago the series has gained massive popularity and appreciation.

The show has also managed to attain a 7.8 on IMDB which is quite impressive. The show is based on a love triangle among teenagers. The genre of the series however is a classic one but the storyline that follows based on the book is what makes it unique. The prime video show is a complete package of Romance, Drama, and Coming-of-age stories.

The series’ season 1 was released recently only, but fans and viewers are curious to know the details about season 2 now. So let us know what we have regarding season 2 in such a short span.

Is Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty happening?

Surely yes! There will definitely be a season 2 for the show. This is because the series is based on Jenny Han’s novels. The novel written itself has three volumes. The second volume naming “It’s not Summer without You” was released a year after volume 1.

Then in 2011 a third book namely “We’ll always have summer” was also released. Therefore, at least three seasons of the show are surely lined up.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Release Date

We may have to wait a little longer for season 2 because season 1 recently aired. Filming has not yet begun on the second season, but the show will likely be released in June or July because it is set in the summer. If we had to guess, we’d say 2023 as the most likely date.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The belly is played by Lola Tung, and Conrad and Jeremiah, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, are the brothers vying for her favor. These three are essential to the show’s existence, so anticipate them all to return.

Jackie Chung, who plays Belly’s mother Laurel, and Sean Kaufman, who plays her brother Steven, are also expected to return. Conrad and Jeremiah’s father, John, will most likely become more involved in the core plot in the future season. Rachel Blanchard, who plays Susanna, may not appear.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Plot

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s second season will follow It’s Not Summer Without You. Season 1’s romance between Belly and Conrad doesn’t last. Belly counted the days till she could return to Cousins Beach with Conrad and Jeremiah. I never Conrad stop caring when Susannah was sick again.

Belly wishes summer wouldn’t come because nothing good has happened. Jeremiah tells Belly Conrad has disappeared. Only at the beach house with the three of them. “This summer should end at Cousins Beach”. The plot may be changed, but will likely remain the same. This love triangle will grow messier.