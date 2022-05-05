The Sims 5: Release Date Speculations, Roadmap and Latest News

Are we finally getting multiplayer?

It all started with a simple dollhouse simulator but ended up becoming a universe of its own where you can do practically anything. That is the story of “The Sims”, one of the best-selling video game series of all time.

Who doesn’t like to play god and control tiny little humans and make them do whatever our heart desires? The Sims has always been a simulation video game that gave players the freedom to make their own world and complete freedom to customize everything.

The last game to come out was The Sims 4 and that was back in 2014. Of course, it has not been a barren wasteland since then because lots of frequent updates came into the game but players have had a long-time desire to finally play something new for some time now.

Well, we got the news that the next installment might be finally coming. Here’s what we know about The Sims 5 so far:

Roadmap

The details about a The Sims 5 are scarce and no official information has been revealed by either Maxis or Electronic Arts, the developers of the game. However, the Twitter account of the game might just have given away a massive hint.

A user asked: “Hey @TheSims you awake? It’s roadmap time lol” to which the official account of the game replied with a gif saying “It’s gonna be May”, which was a reference to NSYNC’s popular song “It’s gonna be me”.

This gives us a hint that we might be seeing the roadmap of The Sims 5 sometime this month.

What to Expect?

The Sims 4 was not really appreciated by fans at the time of its launch since it missed many features from The Sims 2 and The Sims 3. Although they covered it up with patchworks and updates later but The Sims 3 is still hailed as the best Sims game ever.

The reason was that the game has many many features as compared to its predecessors. The best feature was the customization which allowed players to freely decorate every part according to themselves.

It will be nice if The Sims 5 brings back the Create Style feature. It should also feature a more immersive and open-world rather than small segmented worlds.

The Sims 5 Modes and Release Date Expectations

It has been leaked that for the first time in 20 years, Sims will be introducing multiplayer. Since Sims has always been about individual playing, it will be a pretty risky move from the developers.

About the release date, no information has been released officially. It was announced in 2020 that they are developing the next game. Some are speculating that we will at least get a first look at the game this year.