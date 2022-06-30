The Princess Cast List: Joey King Feature in Hulu Film

Hulu’s famous upcoming movie The Princess has released its cast list. The famous action drama movie is all set to release in a couple of days. The movie will be released on Hulu and also on Star+ after a few days after the original release date. Since the announcement of the Le Van-directed movie, fans and viewers are eyeing all the detailed information regarding the same. Additionally, the movie has also been produced by century studios.

The Princess revolves around a story of a beautiful princess who refuses to marry a guy who is a huge sociopath. The story covers her struggle after she gets kidnapped and locked. Her bravery has been portrayed in the movie which makes it even more engaging.

Additionally, the announcement of the casts by the makers recently has made the fans and viewers even more eager about the movie. So let us know about the full cast list and also other concomitant information.

The Princess Release Date

The Princess was scheduled to premiere on Hulu in the US on November 12, 2021, and on Disney+ globally via the Star hub. The movie will be released on July 1, 2022, and will be available on Star+ in Latin America on July 22, according to information released on April 12, 2022.

Talking the plot as mentioned above portrays a beautiful, independent princess who is abducted and imprisoned in a far-off tower of her father’s castle when she rejects to marry the nasty psychopath to whom she is engaged.

The princess must defend her family and preserve her realm in the face of a spurned, vengeful suitor who is determined to usurp her father’s reign.

The Princess Cast List

Here is the cast list of The Princess.

Joey King as The Princess

The cast for the movie includes several talented actors and actresses. Interestingly the protagonist of the movie i.e. the princess is being played by Joey King. Joey is famously known for the Netflix series Kissing Booth which gained massive popularity. In Kissing Booth king played the protagonist.

Additionally, she is also renowned for her work in Ramona and Beezus, The Act, The Dark Knight rises, etc. Joey is just 22 years old and she has achieved a lot at a very young age. Hence the fans are excited to see her in the upcoming movie too.

Olga Kurylenko as Moira

Olga Kurylenko has appeared in Hitman, Quantum of Solace, Black Widow, To the Wonder, Seven Psychopaths, Oblivion, The Death of Stalin, and The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. In the fantasy drama, she’ll play Moira.

Veronica Ngo as Linh

Veronica Ngo is a Vietnamese-Norwegian actress, singer, and model. Her credits include The Old Guard, The Rebel, Once Upon a Time in Vietnam, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Bright, Da 5 Bloods, and Project Runway Vietnam.

Dominic Cooper as Julius

