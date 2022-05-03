The Petition to Remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 Passes 3 Million Signatures

Johnny Depp is suing Amber for defamation.

The ongoing feud between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has shed some new light on the domestic abuse claims that Amber made earlier in 2019. Johnny Depp has sued Amber regarding that claim and the case is heating up.

Johnny’s claim has also received full support from the netizens as many are voicing their opinions against Heard for fake domestic abuse claims and also lying and ruining Johnny’s career. A petition was also launched to have Amber removed from the Aquaman 2 movie which is now getting even more attention and has almost reached 3 million signs.

Here are all the details regarding this:

Amber’s Claims in 2018

It all started in 2018 with an op-ed by Amber in the Washington Post. In that, Amber claimed that she has been a victim of domestic abuse where she talked about the domestic violence that was done to her and she indirectly pointed fingers at Johnny without ever mentioning his name.

After that, the internet was full of gossip about whether she was telling the truth or not and Johnny’s name came under controversy for possible domestic abuse. This led to Disney breaking all deals with Johnny which cost him his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

He also lost his role as Grindelwald in the latest Fantastic Beasts threequel and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

Johnny Strikes Back

Johnny in turn filed a case against Amber for defamation and sued her for 50 million dollars. Although her op-ed didn’t mention his name, Johnny still claimed that it caused damage to his career. The case is currently ongoing and both the parties keep blaming and denying the claims put on them.

Depp’s agent testified on Wednesday that Amber’s op-ed caused major damage to Johnny’s acting career where he was expected to have earned $22.5 million just by starring in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film.

The Petition

The petition on change.org to remove Amber from Aquaman 2 was released back in 2020 however, the petition has gained massive interest from people all over the world now because of the ongoing defamation trial by Johnny against Heard.

The petition claims that Amber has “systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood, repeating multiple accounts of fake incidents in which she had actually abused Johnny Depp, but lied and created false accounts of him being the abuser.”

Aquaman 2 concluded shooting earlier this year and is currently scheduled for a release on March 2023. Meanwhile, the petition has currently passed 3.2 million signatures and is increasing at a great pace.

It will be interesting to see what the results of this petition are going to be and whether Amber will really be removed from the movie now that it has finished filming.