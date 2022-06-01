The Orville: New Horizons Season 3- Everything We Know So Far

Famous comedy drama series Orville which is available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar is renewing for a brand new season. The adventure fiction that already had its prior two seasons released will be releasing its brand new third season. Despite a tepid first-season reaction, Fox announced that Orville had been renewed for a third season. It also cited that the program had found a more comfortable niche and a consistent following in season 2.

The work on the third season of the series started way back three years ago even before the pandemic. The crew and production back then had little idea as to when will the season air. However, the production has finally decided to air its third season. If we look into the overall performance of the series, then it would rank fairly well.

This is because the prior two seasons of the series airing in 2017 received a decent ranking overall for instance 8/10 on IMDB. Hence, the expectations of the viewers from the latest season are pretty high. So let us see what is lined up for us in the third season and what can we expect!

The Orville: New Horizons Plot

Following his passion for Star Trek and science fiction, Seth Macfarlane created The Orville. The series is rather a comedic series that simultaneously tackles serious issues such as injustice and the ethics of space exploration. The show, set 400 years in the future, follows the crew of a spacecraft. The crew then goes further to embark on an adventure in deep space, where they face a variety of perilous situations.

They travel to the farthest reaches of the universe to encounter the glories and perils of space travel. But at the same time, they simultaneously deal with the challenges of everyday life. The hour-long episodes follow the crew of the USS Orville, both alien and human, as they strive to balance regular living with out-of-this-world warfare.

The Cast of The Orville Season 3

Anne Winters as Ensign Charly Burke is one of season 3’s strongest additions. In the very first episode, she makes an impact on the show and on the crew of Orville. Winters says Burke’s first scene is explosive because she has a strong point of view and doesn’t hold back.

Burke finds friends and allies on the crew, but not everyone likes her. She must juggle duty and personal convictions, creating dramatic tension. Additionally, Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Peter Macon, Scott Grimes, and J. Lee feature in the hour-long sci-fi series.

The Orville: New Horizons Release Date

The third season of The Orville premieres on Hulu and Disney+ on 2 June. Hulu canceled the premiere’s red carpet after the Texas school shooting, but the screening and reception went on as planned. At the premiere, creator Seth Macfarlane spoke about Family Guy’s transition from Fox.