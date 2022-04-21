The Next Fast & Furious Movie is Officially Called ‘Fast X’

They missed the opportunity to name it “Fas-ten your seat belts”.

Vin Diesel has gone ahead and finally revealed the next installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Social media is a buzz and people are speculating about everything from the plot of the movie to the villain of the story.

Today we talk about the 10th and possibly the last movie in the fast and furious franchise and tell you all the details from the plot of the movie to the cast that will be in the movie.

New Title ‘Fast X’

Vin took to his social media on 20 April and revealed the new title and logo of the next movie Fast and Furious 10 which has been titled “Fast X”. The poster features the text “Fast” written in black while the “X” emerges brightly from behind in silver color.

Vin Also announced that the time of uploading the post is the first day of filming the movie on the set. The fans also expressed their joy about the next movie in the comments and although some were full of praises in the comment section, some rather expressed their disappointment of the franchise being dragged this far.

Cast

Firstly, plenty of familiar faces from the past Fast and Furious movies will be reprising their roles like Dom portrayed by Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, and Tej portrayed by Ludacris. Han and Ramsey from the past movies will also be returning for the 10th movie and will be portrayed by Sun Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel respectively.

Apart from that, the latest addition to the cast is Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior which was announced earlier this year. It was also revealed that Jason Momoa will be joining the cast of the 10th Fast and Furious movie and will be playing the role of the villain. Dwayne Johnson has yet to announce if he will be returning and apparently his feud with Vin still continues.

Fast X Plot

Up till now, not a single credible piece of information has been revealed about the plot of Fast X and it is all being kept under wraps. We will only know about the plot of the movie when a teaser or trailer of the movie releases.

The only fact that is known so far about the plot of the movie is that Jason Momoa will be starring as the villain of the story. When asked about his character in the movie, Jason replied: “He’s amazing. He’s ornery. He’s misunderstood”.

Will It Be the Last Movie of the Franchise?

Well yes, but no. The fast is that Fast X is reportedly going to be the last installment of the franchise however, the movie is going to be released in two parts. So it will be the last main installment of the franchise but we can expect spin-off movies to continue releasing for a while.

Fast X is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 19, 2023.