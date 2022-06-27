The Man from Toronto 2: Is It Renewed And Canceled?

Netflix’s film The Man from Toronto gave a banging launch in the final week of June. The action-comedy movie was released on June 24, 2022, with an amazing set of cast. As soon as the movie was released the movie gained massive popularity, especially among the action lovers fans.

The show casts several amazing actors including Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. The show is set up in New York wherein the protagonist is mistaken for a “Man from Toronto”. The Patrick Hughes-directed movie however has a low rating as of now across several platforms.

For instance, the rating per se on IMDB is 5.7 and 24% on rotten tomatoes. However, the cardinal reason behind the same might be the newness of the movie. Additionally, the movie has Robbie Fox; Jason Blumenthal. A perfect combination of action, comedy, and thrill will be offered to the viewers in two hours.

Since the release of the movie, fans are excited to know whether there will be a sequel for the movie. Further, people also want to know various other details regarding The Man from Toronto 2. So let us know about the same.

Is The Man from Toronto 2 happening?

Since the movie was released less than a week ago i.e. on 24th June 2022, it is difficult to say about the sequel even if it is planned. Additionally, neither the streaming giant nor the official team has informed us of anything regarding the sequel.

A sequel is likely to happen. Netflix recently greenlit sequels to ‘Extraction’ and ‘Red Notice’ If the action-comedy gets enough viewers, among other conditions, Netflix may approve a sequel.

Woody Harrelson’s Man from Toronto could return for a sequel, possibly with Teddy. Given the success of ‘John Wick’ and ‘Kingsman,’ a Patrick Hughes sequel seems likely. Hughes directed ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.’ ‘The Man from Toronto’ could be released in Q3 2024 if the sequel is greenlit shortly.

The Man from Toronto Plot

The Handler kills the Toronto Man for stealing from Sebastian Marn. She no longer needs the assassin because he won’t kill cruelly. Teddy and Toronto Man slay the Handler. Toronto’s Assassin launches a restaurant. Teddy and Lori are pregnant. Anne’s boyfriend is Canadian.

If approved, the sequel may see the Man from Toronto assassinating again. Teddy may assist him to do something dangerous. Davis and Lawrence may stop The Man from Toronto, but the assassin faces greater danger. Without Teddy, the Man from Toronto may team up with a civilian to defeat the villain.

Who will be in The Man from Toronto 2?

Woody Harrelson will return as the Man from Toronto if a sequel is greenlit. Kevin Hart may return as Teddy Jackson if the sequel isn’t a solo mission. Jencarlos Canela (Agent Santoro), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Agent Davis), Pierson Fode (The Man from Miami), and Kate Drummond (Agent Lawrence) may return.

Ellen Barkin’s role “the Handler” dies in the film, thus she won’t return. Alejandro De Hoyos may not return since Sebastian Marn’s story arc is concluded. In the probable sequel, expect more faces.