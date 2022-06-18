The Handmaid’s Tale season 5: Everything You Need To Know So Far

The Handmaid’s TV series created by Bruce Miller is essentially based on a book of the same name by a renowned author called Margret Atwood. The Television series is based on a dark and violent world, the product of a totalitarian society where fertile women called ‘Handmaids’ are forced to bear children in an institution. Hulu the streaming platform decided to order the Television series.

The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 Release Date

Well if you haven’t watched all the seasons of Handmaid’s Tale, you should beware of all the spoilers. Season 5 of Handmaid’s Tale, will more than likely retain after June kills Commander Fred Waterford like in the fourth season’s final episode as well as her existence in Canada. Whereas June may well have managed to escape Gilead there at end of the last season, there will still be lots of other people attempting to escape the authoritarian nation who could become a storyline centerpiece.

But there is one sad news for the fans of the TV series, Alexis Bledel, who would not be continuing her journey in the series. She released a statement on May 27, 2022, Bledel mentioned and said she had made the decision to “step away” from the TV series.

The 5th season of “Handmaid’s Tale”, would officially launch on the 14th of September 2022. We got the official news from an Instagram post made by their own Instagram handle. The season is also said to have initiated shooting scenes in February and it will conclude in July.

Is This The Final Call For The TV Series?

Well, we don’t know if this is going to be the last season of the Tv series but it seems quite unclear regarding that aspect. As this statement was released,

“Lizzie and I have talked about it, and the writing staff and I have talked about it extensively about where we’re going precisely, but I do feel like, after this year, it’s a good time to reassess,”.

“So I know where I am in the story, and I do feel like we’re kind of reaching kind of a pivot point, but whether that’s the end or not, I don’t know. It just feels like it’s a good time to reassess what you were thinking, just because the story world has opened up because the real world has changed so much.”

Quick Recap of Season 4

Season 4 is characterized by the compelling story transition to June’s lengthy attempt to flee from Gilead, the finale episode may well be the series’s that many truly massive climaxes. Yvonne Strahovski, who performs Serena Waterford, explained the ending as “the most satisfying” yet. And everything tends to revolve around her subject’s hubby, Fred.

Fred negotiated a deal with Gilead in return for his individual liberty. Everything that remains throughout his situation now is an authoritative plea authorization by the Based non-profit supreme forum. But June has many other plans for Fred’s coming years, as well as she would go to any distance to just get her means

The first of our main antagonists has died. Lawrence resolved the issue of Gilead’s classified information getting smeared and delivered his sense of morality by lifting sanctions, Mark managed to win with both the intel and Gilead inmates. And what does the unapproved operation imply for Gilead’s international affairs? Will June ever really be able to let it go?

To be honest the finale of season 4 has left so many questions, can’t wait for the new season to be released and have all our doubts cleared. For more updates, stay tuned!