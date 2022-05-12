The Elder Scrolls 6: What We Know So Far

The Elder Scrolls 6 is genuine, but Bethesda has only disclosed a minimal amount of information about the newest installment in the long-running fantasy series since unveiling it at E3 in 2018. Instead, we’ve eagerly awaited additional Skyrim re-releases and remasters, as well as more information on Bethesda’s latest project, Starfield.

To be honest, there hasn’t been much Elder Scrolls 6 news lately. Apart from those bombshells, Microsoft bought Bethesda for $7.5 million in 2020, and Xbox CEO Phil Spencer all but confirmed that the Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive last year, but it’s been very quiet since then.

What we do know is that the highly anticipated successor to Skryim is currently in development, with a release date set for after Bethesda’s other highly anticipated title, space RPG Starfield. There’s talk of a possible Elder Scrolls 6 Hammerfell location, but that’s about it.

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date

In terms of a release date, we have a few hints that could lead us to a fairly big window for when Elder Scrolls 6 will be released.

Phil Spencer confirmed the news, Elder Scrolls 6 will be launched after Fable 4, and since Starfield will be released in November 2022 and Elder Scrolls 6 will be released later, don’t anticipate it until 2023 at the earliest.

While The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is still a fun game to play today, we think it’s time for a next-gen Elder Scrolls game before too long. However, Bethesda is prioritizing Starfield, which will be released in November 2022, so we won’t see The Elder Scrolls 6 until at least late 2023.

Fan Theories

This Tweet has led fans to speculate that the next Elder Scrolls game will be set in Hammerfell. With the words “transcribe the past and chart the future,” the official Elder Scrolls Twitter account posted a New Year’s message depicting a Skyrim.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

Here's to a Happy New Year!🕯 pic.twitter.com/bL44CzLDIE — The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) December 31, 2020

The location of the candles in the image may provide a clue, as admirers quickly pointed out. One is placed immediately on Skyrim, one on a book that has the map, and another is placed beyond Skyrim’s limits in the southwest, just next to the Hammerfell label.

This is the Redguards’ home, and it’s been on everyone’s mind since the teaser clip looked to match up with certain Hammerfell geography.

How far Is the Game?

In a June 2021 interview, Todd Howard noted, “It’s good to think about The Elder Scrolls 6 as still being in a design

“However, we’re double-checking the technology: ‘Will this handle the things we want to accomplish in that game?’ Every game will have its own set of technologies, therefore Elder Scrolls 6 will have some modifications to Creation Engine 2 that it will require.”

Howard has previously stated that Bethesda’s Creation Engine is being worked on as the necessary foundation for The Elder Scrolls 6. Howard claimed in 2016 that the technology required to realize Bethesda’s ambition just wasn’t available at the time.

To sum up, the game is going to be epic! The fans are super excited about the Game!!