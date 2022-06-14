The Cuphead Show Season 2: Everything We Need To Know

Netflix’s famous slapstick “The Cuphead Show” which was released in 2022 is planning to renew for a second season. The animated show that is based on a Canadian video game named Cuphead became an instant favorite as soon as it was released. The series was massively loved by many fans and viewers. The show that targeted majorly children and adults who were acquainted with the game has been produced by Dave Wasson.

The show since its release in the year 2022 itself has fetched decent ratings across all the platforms. It has a decent 69% on rotten tomatoes and an impressive 7.4 on IMDB. It would be exciting to watch a show that is based on the misadventures of the loveable Cuphead and his easily swayed brother, Mugman.

Hence, this makes the second season of the show even more anticipating. So let us know about the essential details regarding the upcoming season.

All About ‘The Cuphead Show’

When The Cuphead Show’s first 12-episode season was released on Netflix in February 2022, fans were quick to binge-watch all of the episodes and get ready for Round Two! This is because, on January 25th, 2022, Dave Wasson, the creator of The Cuphead Show, sat down with Animation Magazine’s Michael Mallory for an in-depth look at the series and its creation.

Wasson discussed how the conventional Netflix original episode runtime of 25-30 minutes was completely disregarded from the start, forcing the series to not only have a longer runtime, but also a second season. By this point, it was confirmed that a total of 36 episodes had been ordered, “which will premiere in three different drops.”

The Cuphead Show season 2 is currently under production, according to Studio MDHR (the series’ production company). Netflix held their annual Geeked Week reveal extravaganza this week, focusing their whole broadcast on games and video-game TV adaptations on Friday, June 10th.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Release Date

Fortunately, the Studio MHDR from their official Twitter handle has not only confirmed the second season for The Cuphead show but has also revealed its release date. The handle mentioned that the second season will air in the summer of 2022 i.e. August 2022.

It’s official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/TlBiojlUY4 — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) March 2, 2022

The date for the same is August 19, 2022. The tweet read “It’s official!! More heartfelt hi-jinx and hilarity awaits in Season 2 of The Cuphead Show, debuting Summer 2022 exclusively on @Netflix”.

Further talking about the episode composition of the show, Netflix has planned it accordingly. Season one had 12 episodes in total. The same is expected for season 2 also. This is because Netflix has ordered a set of total 48 episodes that will air in a set of 12 episodes each season.

The Cuphead Show Season 2 Teaser

Alongside the news of the release date, a special teaser has also been released by the studio for season 2. The same was present in the tweet that was made by the studio’s official Twitter handle. Lighthouse Firms, along with a few other partnering studios, such as Screen Novelties, provide the stop-motion animation for the series.