The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Plot Speculations, Spoilers And More

They are back and better than ever!

The Boys returned after a long long wait of 2 years and fans have been ecstatic about the events after the finale of season 2. There were not many cliffhangers that season 2 left us with however, the surprise reveal at the end did make everyone think that the boys were playing as pawns on a chessboard.

Season 3 started with an explosive beginning however, only three episodes have been released so far, and not everything at once. So the audience will have to desperately wait every week in anticipation of the next episode. Episode 3 came off as a big surprise and people now anxiously wait for the event of episode 4.

Here is everything we know about episode 4 so far:

The Story So Far

The biggest surprise so far this season is that Billy, who hated supes the most ends up choosing to become one to handle the corrupt supes. And his actions are now badly affecting his body and he is facing serious side effects of taking in compound V.

After the boys figured out that Hugie’s boss is also sure and is in cahoots with Vought, they decide to take the matter into their own hands once again and start looking for a surefire way of killing an up. This leads them to their search for Soldier Boy who is most probably not dead.

On the other hand, Homelander is finding ways to get over the restrictions placed on him and he also ends up bringing The Deep back into The Seven. He also makes a public announcement that he is dating Starlight now.

Plot Speculations of Episode 4

The fourth episode has been titled “Glorious Five Year Plan” and other than that, no more information is revealed to the public so far. We can only make speculations about what can happen in the fourth episode. For starters, Starlight is in a bind once again with the fake relationship that Homelander announced to the public.

The boys will get closer to finding Soldier Boy and might also find out that he is alive after all these years. So there are chances we might finally get a first look at Jensen Ackles’s portrayal of the character. On the other hand, William is in bad health and the side effects of taking the supe serum are making him sick.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

The Boys Season 3 will be dropping episodes on weekly basis every Friday. This means that episode 4 will be released on 10th June 2022. The timing for the release is at midnight however it can drop earlier or later. So it is better to keep an eye out between 7 pm EST to 3 am EST.

The episode will release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and you will need a subscription to watch it. What are your predictions for episode 4? Let us know in the comments.