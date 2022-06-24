The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Plot, Spoilers, and Everything to Know

“Herogasm” was the show’s most graphic episode ever.

We are almost nearing the end of what was the most explosive and intense season of The Boys ever. Season 3 started with a bang and every episode turned out to be ten times more intense than the previous one. You would know what I mean if you are coming here after watching episode 6 titled “Herogasm”.

With so many mind-blowing moments and intense graphical scenes, fans were left bamboozled and eagerly waiting for what was about to happen next. Well if you are also anxious about the details regarding episode 7 then keep reading.

Here is everything we know about episode 7 so far:

The Story So Far

There were a lot of major events that unfolded in episode 6. Starlight walked in on The Deep having intercourse with an octopus. On the other hand, Soldier Boy confronts the TNT Twins during a party however, he ends up blowing up the whole joint and killing several heroes, again.

The Female who had lost her powers previously gets them back again and ends up solving Frenchie. A-Train on his revenge journey kills Blue Hawk after brutally murdering him and Starlight records a message where she reveals that Soldier Boy was the one behind the explosion that killed several heroes and also claims that Queen Maeve’s life is in danger.

The plan of The Boys fails as the fight between Billy, Hughie, and Soldier Boy against Homelander turned out to be a major loss. Homelander is still alive and kicking.

Plot and Preview of Episode 7

Episode 7 will be the second last episode of the season so we can expect it to be the climax of season 3 of The Boys. As for what happens next, nothing has been revealed yet but we can still speculate things from the events of the previous episode.

It looks like Starlight might once again become the public’s enemy after the Seven, or more clearly, Homelander disowns her, again. Queen Maeve is definitely alive till now so she might make an appearance in the seventh episode. Hughie’s life is definitely in danger and he might have to face off A-Train who is on his revenge journey.

‘HERE COMES THE CANDLE TO LIGHT YOU TO BED’ THE FOLLOWING FUCKING LYRIC BEING ‘HERE COMES A CHOPPER TO CHOP OFF YOUR HEAD’ PEOPLE WHO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS IN THE COMICS HOW WE FUCKING FEELING https://t.co/mdZ00NqkZ9 — anna (s3 spoilers) (@butcherscanary) June 2, 2022

As for Soldier Boy, he will likely continue blowing up everywhere and taking many heroes in the explosion. But since it’s not the final episode, the chances of Homelander dying are most likely zero.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

Despite the irregular opening of season 3 of The Boys with three episodes getting released at once, the show has been following the routine of one episode per week after that. New episodes come out every Friday which means episode 7 is scheduled for a release on 1st July 2022.

The seventh episode has been officially titled “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed” and will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime next week. You can watch the previous episodes of The Boys on Amazon Prime currently.