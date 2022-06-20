The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date, Preview, Plot And Other Details

Soldier Boy has entered the fray.

Season 3 of The Boys is more explosive than all the previous seasons and every episode keeps getting more and more interesting. The season started off very bloody with episode 1 and the bloodshed continued and we are finally at episode 5 which was released on June 17.

Homelander is more unhinged than ever and Starlight is the victim of his rebellion. Even though the constant blackmails and Edgar’s meddling is keeping him in check, Homelander has figured out that he can get away with anything as long as he has the public’s support.

Fans are eager to see what happens in the 6th episode. Here are all the details we know so far about episode 6 of season 3:

The Story So Far

In the previous episodes, we finally witnessed the appearance of Soldier Boy while The Boys were out looking for a weapon to kill Homelander. Episode 5 featured Soldier Boy arriving in the US and his return turned out explosive. As soon as he enters, he causes destruction everywhere.

Hughie continues to consume compound V while on the other hand, Queen Maeve and Billy make out and she disappears after confessing her feelings to Homelander. Frenchie is ambushed by Nina and is tasked with killing a young child. Somewhere else, Soldier Boy kills Crimson Countess for betraying her. In the end, Bily and Hughie make a deal with Soldier Boy to defeat Homelander.

Plot and Promo of Episode 6

As of now, not much is known about the plot of episode 6 but we can make some speculations based on the previous episode and the promo for episode 6. First of all, it is quite plausible that Starlight will also be introduced with the idea of using Soldier Boy to defeat Homelander and she might not protest it.

Queen Maeve on the other hand has disappeared so the chances of her appearing in the next episode are dim. The faceoff between Hughie and A-Train seems unavoidable and Frenchie might have to kill the little child. We can also expect some background story of Soldier Boy and more destruction awaits since he is now free of any bounds.

The Boys Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

Episode 6 of the third season of The Boys has been titled “Herogasm” which gives you a lot of ideas about the events that might unfold. The release date for episode 6 will follow the same release schedule of one episode per week and is scheduled to be released on Friday, 24 June.

You can watch The Boys season 3 exclusively on Amazon Prime with a premium subscription. The third season will have a total of 8 episodes.