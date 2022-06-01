The Boys Season 3 Cast: Who Is Returning and Who Is New?

The dark and brutal story continues.

In today’s era when superhero movies and series are achieving great success, The Boys was one of the few shows that showed us a different side of superhero stories. They showed what happens when your superheroes are the biggest threat to your world and how grim and dark things can get once they start abusing their powers.

The show achieved great success despite its intense graphics and bloodshed and quickly made it so far with two seasons. It was loved by both critics and the audience and fans have been waiting for two years since season 2 premiered.

Well, the release date for season 3 is finally here and we are getting a lot of new faces this time around. Here is everything we know so far:

The Boys Season 3: Returning Cast

Almost all of the cast members from the previous seasons will be reprising their roles in season 3 unless they are dead of course (or are they?). The returning cast members include:

Antony Starr as Homelander,

Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher

Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar

Chace Crawford as The Deep

Erin Moriarty as Starlight

Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve

Jessie T. Usher as A-Train

Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk

Tomer Capone as Frenchie

Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko

Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir

Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett

Claudia Doumit as Victoria

New Cast

Several new faces will be appearing in the next season of The Boys:

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Jensen Ackles is popularly known for his role as Dean Winchester in the long-running series Supernatural. Soldier Boy is claimed to be the “world’s first superhero” who was present during World War II and thus gained fame for being a super celebrity.

Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess

Lauri Holden is popularly known for her role in The Walking Dead. Her character Crimson Countess is a parody of Marvel’s Scarlett Witch and her powers include Heat Vision, Hand Hand Combat, and Pyrokinesis.

Nick Wechsler as Blue Hawk

Known for his role in Dynsaty, Nick will be playing the role of Blue Hawk who is a comedic image of Wolverine. However, instead of having claws, Blue Hawk’s powers are pretty less convenient and have a hammer instead of hands.

Sean Patrick Flanery as Gunpowder

Gunpowder is a combination of DC’s Deadshot and Judge Dredd. He is an expert marksman and his powers include Weapon Manifestation in which he can manifest weapons out of thin air. He also has a really durable body.

Miles Gaston Villaneuve as Supersonic

Supersonic will be an original character in the show as he is not present in the comics. Just like his name implies, Supersonic is a speedster and his powers are obviously superspeed. He might be introduced as a rival of A-Train in the series.

The other new cast members include Kristin Booth as Tessa, Jack Doolan as Tommy, Katia Winter as Little Nina, and Frances Turner as MM’s wife Monique

The Boys Season 3 Release Date

The third season will officially premiere on June 3 and you can watch it exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. You will, however, need a subscription to watch it. The episodes will be released on a weekly schedule and not all at once. This season will have a total of 8 episodes.

Are you excited about the third season? Let us know in the comments.