Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Rumors, And Latest News

American Television series Ted Lasso has released its season 3 after its two successful seasons that got released in 2020. Ted Lasso is a comedy-drama that is based on sports specifically football. The former two seasons of the series were released on Apple TV+ and hopefully, the third season will also be released by them very soon. The news of renewal may come as a happy surprise for many people as the sports series gained massive popularity within a short span of time.

Not only do people enjoy it but also became huge fans of it. The cardinal reason behind so was the dates of its release. Season one released in August 2020, was the prime pandemic time and people across the globe were vouching for entertainment like movies, series, games, etc. Hence, this resulted in Ted Lasso getting considerate attention and subsequently gaining popularity.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Season 3 Plot

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ comedy concluded on a dramatic cliffhanger: Richmond’s assistant coach betrayed the team almost as soon as they were promoted. Nate quit as head coach of Rupert’s freshly bought West Ham United after punching out at Ted.

Lawrence, Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt have already spoken about their ambitions to wrap up the plot after season 3.

Further “I see, know, and understand the tale that’s being presented, that three-season arc,” the Portlandia alum stated. “I’m delighted they’re prepared to pay for those three seasons.” What happens after that is anyone’s guess. “I’m not sure.” So, what’s going to happen now? And when can we expect to see the Banter-backed football team back on the field, competing against egomaniacal Coach Shelley?

Awards won by Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso was already a popular show having an 8.9 IMDb rating and 94% on rotten tomatoes. Adding cherry on the top the series also won many eminent awards. It received 20 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in its first season, making it the most nominated rookie comedy in Emmy history.

For their performances, Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, and Brett Goldstein received the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Further, the series won the 2021 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Sudeikis also received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

According to several reports season, 3 is confirmed. Initially, in the summer of 2022, the series was expected to return on Apple TV+. In September, the writer’s room began work on the season, with production slated to begin in January 2022. However, the production of the same started one month later than the fixed date.

The production started on March 7. Therefore, it is dubious now whether the season will air in the summer of 2022 or not as the production got delayed. Lastly, it was also confirmed that the season will have 12 episodes in total.