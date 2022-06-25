Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Carolina’ And What We Know About It

Famous American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has finally released her most anticipated song “Carolina” on Friday. The 32-year-old singer released the song for an upcoming movie “Where the Crawdads Sing”. The track released by Taylor marks her very first self-written song after her 2020 evermore. However, between the release of her two originally written pieces, Taylor was struck in a legal tussle. Swift’s record deal with the Universal music group and Big Machine expired. However, this also led to her copyright rights being taken away from her initial six albums.

Instead of the same Swift recorded all her albums again with the suffix “Taylor’s version” in them. These are the cardinal reasons fans and swifties were eyeing Taylor’s new release after the legal battle. The news broke in when the Fearless singer took to her Instagram handle to reveal the same.

Swift posted a teaser of her upcoming song “Carolina” which looked absolutely breathtaking. She captioned the teaser stating “I wrote a song about a remarkable tale of a girl who always lived on the periphery, looking in, approximately a year and a half ago. both physically and figuratively.”

She further stated that “Her freedom and loneliness are in opposition to one another. Her quiet and hunger. Her terror and curiosity were intertwined. Her steadfast tenderness… and how the world betrayed it.

This one was written by myself in the middle of the night, and @aarondessner and I laboriously worked on a sound that we felt would be appropriate for the period in which this narrative is set. I wished that you would someday hear it. Carolina is now available.”

About Carolina Song

The song serves as the theme for Olivia Newman’s newest film, Where The Crawdads Sing, which Reese Witherspoon executive produces. The new mystery-trailer thrillers gave the first glimpse of “Carolina” back in March.

They never saw me/ You didn’t see me here/ No, they never did see me here/ There are places I will never, ever go/ Things that only Carolina will ever know, Swift sings, with a spooky voice.

A trailer for the movie Where the Crawdads Sing already hinted at the upcoming adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 book of the same name. The song was created by Aaron Dessner. Sony is all set to release the movie in theatres on 15th July 2022. Hence, it would also be a great treat to watch Swift’s song on a big screen.

How did Swift land writing Carolina?

Witherspoon believes Swift wrote Folklore after reading the 2018 Delia Owens novel. “She read this book and loved it, and then she heard we were doing a movie. During this, she composed a song with that whole ‘Folklore’ team,” Witherspoon remarked during a recent roundtable. Newman said Swift sent the song in a “beautiful letter”.

She wrote the song out of inspiration and stated, “I don’t know if you’ll enjoy it.” They recorded the song using pre-1953 instruments and in one take, like in the 1950s. “I adore Taylor Swift songs but I never cry like this,” Newman said.