Sydney Sweeney Got Engaged With Her Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney has got engaged!

According to PEOPLE, the 24-year-old Euphoria actress is engaged to her 37-year-old restauranteur beau, Jonathan Davino. Sydney has never said anything publicly about the couple’s relationship even though they have been romantically connected since 2018. Various media outlets have tried to contact Sydney reps, but they have not yet responded.

At the Kate Spade, and InStyle event at Spring Place in Los Angeles in October 2018, Sydney and Jonathan were shot for the first time. They’ve kept their romance very covert, although the couple has been seen out and about a lot since becoming engaged. On a Hawaiian trip in the summertime of 2020, Sydney and Jonathan became famous for their PDA-filled exhibition on the beach.

Sweeney Fiance Is In Restaurant Business

According to PEOPLE, Jonathan’s parents owned the Italian restaurant Pompei in Chicago, Illinois. Their other businesses include a device manufacturing and packaging firm. Earlier this week, while out and about in Encino, California, the actress was seen with a massive diamond engagement ring on her ring finger that prompted engagement speculations.

It wasn’t only her sparkler that made an appearance; she also had a new red hairstyle. She was casually dressed in a bright pink zip-up sweatshirt while relaxing in the sun. This time, the actress opted to wear her freshly colored hair down, allowing it to cascade past her shoulders and back. Sweeney was dressed in black tights and brown Uggs that ended at her ankles. At times, the Handmaid’s Tale actress wore no cosmetics and huge black glasses.

In addition to his buzz cut, Sweney was dressed completely in black, with a dark t-shirt, black jeans, as well as black boots on his feet. The man was decked out in black sunglasses and flashed his arm tats. They seemed to be congregating in the carport of her friend’s house, talking and drinking. A frothy white dress and a set of gold shoes were her choice of footwear for her most recent jaunt in New York City’s Never Sleeping City.

Following the finale episode of Euphoria, just one day later, Sweeney was seen on the streets of New York City. Sydney said in an interview with Cosmopolitan that when it comes to relationships and marriages, she seeks a partner that she can call her “best friend.”

‘I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day,’ she revealed. ‘I don’t date people in the spotlight. I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest,’ she admitted.

On Tuesday, Sydney posted a shot from a forthcoming feature on her Instagram account. Tony Tost’s next film, Penny Jo, features her as the title character. She was wearing a red scarf as well as a checked shirt and was staring into the distance when the photograph was taken.