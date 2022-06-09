Sweet Tooth Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

The production for season 2 is wrapped up.

Sweet Tooth was cherished by viewers all over the world when it came out in 2021. It was even highly appreciated by critics for its beautiful screenplay and story as well as the portrayal of characters. The series scored 97% on the Tomatometer and a score of 7.8 on IMDb.

Season 2 for the series was already announced a while back and on June 6 at the Netflix Geeked Week 2022, Netflix dropped a video featuring the cast and crew on the set of the shooting for season 2. We now know that the second season has wrapped up production.

But what else is known about the second season till now? We have compiled everything we know so far about season 2 of Sweet Tooth. Here are the details:

What is Sweet Tooth About?

Sweet Tooth is based on a comic book of the same name and features a post-apocalyptic world where a viral pandemic caused the collapse of society because of a disease called the Sick. Most of the humans have been wiped out and mysterious hybrid babies are emerging who are half-human and part animal.

The series follows the story of Gus, a half-human, half deer boy who sets out for a location left by his dead father in hopes of finding answers. He is saved by a gruff protector from hunters who ends up helping Gus reach his destination.

The Plot of Season 2

The end of season 1 of the series gave us many answers which were a mystery in the beginning. We now know Gus’s mother’s location and she is most probably looking for a cure. Season1 left us at a cliffhanger where Gus is captured by The Last Men. The rest of the people are now making a plan to save him from captivity.

We also saw Big Man getting severely wounded however, it seems he will survive and return. Since the story is closely following the comics so we can predict the events that can happen in season 2. Season 2 will primarily explore the origin of the virus and what led to the emergence of mutations in the first place.

Gus will most probably be saved from captivity and will continue on his adventure along with Big Man and others. While on his journey, he is bound to uncover more secrets and find the answers he has been looking for all this time.

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Release Date

The video featuring the cast and crew for season2 also revealed that the production was wrapped somewhere in June however no fixed date was given. An official release date for season 2 of Sweet Tooth has not been revealed yet but we can speculate it to be released sometime in early 2023 or by the end of 2022 at the earliest.