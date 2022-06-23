Super Bowl Winner Tony Siragusa Dies at 55: Cause of Death Explored

It’s a sad day for the Ravens.

Tony Siragusa, the American professional football player popular for his charisma and amusing personality has sadly passed away. Tony died on the morning of Wednesday and was 55 at the time of his death. The long-time NFL player was a favorite among the fans of American football even after retiring.

The athlete who turned into a side reporter for NFL is being claimed to have died unexpectedly and his family has asked for privacy. So who exactly was Tony Siragusa and what are the circumstances surrounding his death?

Here is everything we know so far:

“If I wanted to learn a school song, I would've gone to Notre Dame or Penn State. I want to kill people on the football field. That's why I came to Pitt." RIP Tony Siragusa #h2p pic.twitter.com/poujjoVlHm — Steel City (@SteelCityBrand) June 22, 2022

Who Was Tony Siragusa?

Born on 14 May 1967, Anthony Siragusa Sr. also nicknamed “the Goose” was a professional football player based in America. During his time at David Brearly High School in New Jersey, Tony played football and was also on the wrestling team. He won the state wrestling championship in New Jersey with a record point of 97-1.

His position in football was defensive, punting, and place-kicking. His punting average was 39-yards. He attended the University of Pittsburgh while playing for Pittsburgh Panthers. He went undrafted in the 1990s NFL draft due to the surgery he underwent because of a torn ligament which also made him sit out the entire 1988 season.

This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history. The deaths of Jaylen Ferguson and Tony Siragusa on the same day leaves every Ravens fan stunned. A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around. — Gerry Sandusky (@GerrySandusky) June 22, 2022

This also turned him into a risk player instead of a first-round draft pick. He played defensive tackle for 12 seasons for Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. After retiring, he became a sideline analyst for Fox Network and broadcasted NFL games.

Tony’s Death

Baltimore Ravens issued a statement where they revealed that Tony had passed away on Wednesday. However, the statement said that he passed away “unexpectedly” and didn’t mention the place or cause of his death. The death of Toney came off even more of a shock for the Ravens since they also lost their linebacker, Jaylon Ferguson, 26 on Tuesday.

The cause of Tony’s death is yet to be officially revealed however he reportedly died in his sleep. Tony told Howard Stern in 2012 that heart disease has been running in his family for ages and even his own father died of a heart attack at the age of 48.

I’m sick hearing the news of my former teammate Tony Siragusa passing away today. He was the voice of our Ravens teams. He was the guy that made me grow up real quick my first year in the NFL. He was an old school guy that made you earn his respect. GOOSE! Sad day #RavensFlock — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) June 22, 2022

Former Teammates Grieve Tony’s Loss

Many of Siragusa’s former teammates in Ravens grieved his death and paid their condolences. Brad Jackson told an NFL reporter: “He was the leader; he was our captain. He meant everything to everyone. It’s a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It’s terrible.” Tony’s former teammate Jamal Lewis told TMZ that it is “A sad day to be a Raven”.

Tony told Howard Stern on the radio: “If I die tomorrow, I told my wife, just put a smile on my face. Put a little [Frank] Sinatra on.” Tony is survived by his wife Kathy and three children.