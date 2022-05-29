Stranger Things Season 4 Soundtrack: Every Song You Heard in Volume 1

Bringing back the nostalgia of the ’80s.

The main reason for the huge success of Stranger Things should be credited to the soundtracks that the show uses throughout its episodes. And no, we are not referring to just the synth-driven original score of the show by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein.

Stranger Things is popular for using the nostalgic songs of the 1980s which fits perfectly in the ‘80s-themed town of Hawkins. The show creators realize how important music can be when you are trying to convey the emotions behind a scene in the episodes and they have done a brilliant job so far in it.

Today we have compiled a list of all the songs that were featured in the soundtrack for Volume I of Stranger Things season 4 from episodes 1 to 7. Here are the details:

Chapter 1: Hellfire Club

“California Dreaming” by The Mamas & The Papas

The song plays when Mike reads El’s letter in her voice as the Byers family is introduced to their new home in CA.

“Object of My Desire” by Starpoint

This song plays while Steve and Robin make their way to Hawkins High School for a morning rally.

“The Red Army Is the Strongest” by The Red Army Choir

This song played when we saw Joyce opening a mysterious package that apparently arrived from Russia.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

We can hear this song playing while Max walks through a hallway of the school and goes to the counselor’s office after passing Lucas.

“I Was a Teenage Werewolf” by The Cramps

The song that introduces Eddie Munson into the show as he reads an article about Dungeons & Dragons panic in the 1980s in a magazine.

“Chica Mejicanita” by Andrea Litkei & Ervin Litkei

This song can be faintly heard while Joyce is on the phone with Murray.

“Play With Me” by Extreme

This song plays while Mike and Dustin go around trying to recruit members for the Hellfire Club.

“Steve’s Rocking Star Spangled Banner” by X-Ray Dog

This song is heard as the basketball game starts and Hellfire Club also begins their game.

“Detroit Rock City” by Kiss

The song continues as the basketball game and the Hellfire Club continue playing.

Chapter 2: Vecna’s Curse

“Surf Time” by The Surf Riders

Plays as Murray and Mike arrive at the airport.

“You Spin Me Round” by Dead or Alive

Can be heard playing as the trio enter the skating ring.

“Rock Me Amadeus” by Falco

Angela enters the skating ring and notices Eleven with Mike.

“Tarzan Boy” by Baltimora

Plays as Angela approaches the trio and takes away Eleven.

“Wipe Out” by The Surfaris

Plays while Eleven is being bullied and gets a chocolate milkshake thrown at her.

“Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads

Plays while Jason takes the basketball team to hunt Eddie.

Chapter 3: The Monster and the Superhero

“Rigoletto, Act III: V’ho Ingannato. Colpevole Fui” performed by Nadine Sierra and Dmitri Hvorostovsky

This song can be faintly heard playing while the kids head back into the house and witness Murray cooking.

Chapter 4: Dear Billy

“Legless” by Hipbone Slim

This song plays when Argyle picks up the phone after the Byers order a pizza.

“Hard Feelings” by Al Kerbey

Plays while the group drives to Max’s house.

“Pass the Dutchie” by Musical Youth

Can be heard playing while Argyle drives to deliver the pizza.

“Dream a Little Dream of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong

Plays as the Creels are killed and Victor tries to escape.

“Claire de Lune” by Claude Debussy

Can be heard playing in the hospital where Nancy and Robin are.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

The trio plays this song on Max’s cassette to help her escape Vecna.

Chapter 5: The Nina Project

“Travelin’ Man” by Rick Nelson

Playing while Yuri is seen flying the plane.

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

Plays through almost the whole episode to keep Vecna away.

“Quand le bien-aimé reviendra” by Dalayrac

Can be heard when Dr. Brenner is trying to get Eleven’s attention.

Chapter 6: The Dive

“Violin Concerto, Op. 35: III. Finale Allegro assai vivace” by Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Plays as the trio arrive at Suzie’s house.

“The Snow Maiden: Chorus of the People and the Courtiers” by Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Is heard playing as Hopper and the other prisoners show up at the feast.

“Pass The Dutchie: by Musical Youth

Is heard playing when Argyle and Eden are caught smoking.

Chapter 7: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush

Plays after the interrogation of Max.

“Dream A Little Dream Of Me” by Ella Fitzgerald

Plays in the background while Vecna explains his past.

So which one of these songs were you able to recognize in the show? Let us know in the comments.