Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date Confirmed: Episodes Will Be Longer

Things are getting stranger every season.

Netflix recently gave us a first look at the upcoming season of the popular sci-fi horror drama series Stranger Things and things are looking strange indeed. The first reaction was to Eleven’s hairdo, but that calmed down pretty quick since the time period the show is set in sits perfectly with her hair.

Anyways, moving on, Netflix has now also given us the details about the premiere of the show and also about the first two episodes of the show. The creators of the show are also claiming that the episodes for season 4 this time around will be very, very long, just like Eleven’s hair.

stranger things hairdressers have been wronged by the cast in some way because what the fuck 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/LtjU3CixVa — َ (@sethaels) March 23, 2022

So here is everything we know about season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ so far:

First Look

Last week on March 23, Netflix released two photos on their social handles giving us the first look at the crew and a glimpse of what the fourth season has to offer. They captioned their post on Instagram with: “FIRST LOOK IMAGES OF STRANGER THINGS 4 ARE HERE 😮 The new season of Stranger Things arrives in 65 days! 6+5 = Eleven. Coincidence? Maybe, but WE’RE STILL THRILLED 🕺💃”. Yeah right, as if all of this wasn’t pre-planned.

On the same day, the official account of Stranger Things also posted a set of photos in their post and captioned it with: “it’s a full ST4 extravaganza, hot off the griddle. come and get it.”

Season 4 Plot and What to Expect

Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things said in a podcast that season 4 of the show will have a dark and gritty feel like a horror movie. The characters will be spread all over the globe while fighting their foes who are strange and supernatural.

As for the story, it will continue from the events after the fight with the Mind Flayer in the Starcourt Mall. There are no official details as to what the plot will be however, Dr. Brenner who was supposedly dead in season 1 will make his return.

Some rumors also suggest that we will be seeing more of Eleven’s *siblings* and another huge rumor suggests that things will get weirder (or should I say stranger) since they might be introducing time travel in the upcoming season.

For the nerds who need a little catch-up ⏪ let’s go back to the beginning pic.twitter.com/WSqQvLi9nu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 24, 2022

The creators also confirmed that this time around, the episodes are gonna be very long, like double the length of previous seasons and they used it as a reason to explain why it took so long to make this season. They will use this time to give more screen time to each group but on the other side, the suspense is going to take a while longer to build in every episode.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

Stranger Things season 4 will be released in two parts. Part one is scheduled to premiere on 27 May 2022 and part two on July 1. The fourth season will have a total of 9 episodes.

Are you excited about the show? Let us know your speculations in the comments!