Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Release Date, Episode Lengths, Titles And More

The Famous Netflix drama series Stranger Things is all set to premiere Season 4’s part 2. The thriller and drama series which is among the most popular shows on Netflix already had prior three seasons and a part of the fourth season was released on the OTT platform. Stranger Things started in 2016 and since then has gained massive popularity and become everyone’s favorite.

Hence, it seems to be great news for the viewers and fans of the series. That the new episodes pick up six months after the Battle of Starcourt. Further, the citizens of Hawkins are dealing with the first time they’ve been separated. While this is going on, a new evil is threatening the lives of those who remain in the small Indiana town.

Hence, when the 4th season’s part 1 aired on May 27, it created an urge in people to know when the second part will be released. So let us know about the same and all other concomitant information.

Season 4 Part 2 Cast

In the latest installment, the majority of the main cast returns. Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, are among those who have been cast in the film. Maya Hawke and Brett Gelman return as season 3’s Maya Hawke and Brett Gelman, respectively.

On the other hand, David Harbour reprises his role as Hopper. Additionally, Jamie Campbell Bower will return as Peter Ballard. This time, there are a few new faces as well. Mason Dye as Jason and Amybeth McNulty as Vickie will reprise their roles in the season’s final two episodes, as will recurring and guest stars from volume 1.

Stranger Things 4 Part 2 Release Date

On July 1, Netflix will broadcast the second installment of Stranger Things season 4. Only two episodes will be released: episode 8 and episode 9. Because Netflix’s headquarters are in California, its original shows are usually added to the platform at midnight Pacific.

As a result, viewers all over the world will be able to see them based on their local time zones. Episodes will be available at 3 a.m. Eastern and 2 a.m. Central, while they will be available at 8 a.m. in the UK. Additionally, the 7 episodes of Part 1 have already been released by the platform and can be streamed on Netflix.

Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes Lengths

The newly aired season has a total of nine episodes out of which seven have already been released. Apart from it, the two episodes will be released as part 2. Therefore, let us have a look at the names and time stamps of each episode so that you can easily stream them.

Episode 1: ‘Chapter One: The Hellfire Club’ – May 27 (1hr 16mins)

Episode 2: ‘Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse’ – May 27 (1hr 15mins)

Episode 3: ‘Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero’ – May 27 (1hr 3mins)

Episode 4: ‘Chapter Four: Dear Billy’ – May 27 (1hr 17 mins)

Episode 5: ‘Chapter Five: The Nina Project’ – May 27 (1hr 14mins)

Episode 6: ‘Chapter Six: The Dive’ – May 27 (1hr 13mins)

Episode 7: ‘Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab’ – May 27 (1hr 38mins)

Stranger Things Season 4 Part 2 Episodes

Episode 8: ‘Chapter Eight: Papa’ – July 1 (1hr 25mins)

Episode 9: ‘Chapter Nine: The Piggyback’ – July 1 (2hr 30mins)

Stay connected for more updates on the Strangers Things series.