‘Stranger Things’ Cast Net Worth 2022- How Much Do They Really Make?

Netflix’s famous drama series Stranger Things, which recently had its fourth season released is one of the hot topics of the media. The drama series along with all its cast members are taking the ground to the storm with their stellar performances. Additionally, the show has also gained massive popularity recently.

Not that the series wasn’t popular since its commencement in 2016, but the fame has now risen to a greater level. The drama series revolves around the plot of a scientific thriller wherein a group of friends discover and witness some supernatural activities, seeking to be loved by many.

Additionally, it has also fetched a huge amount of profits with its increasing demand and popularity. The drama series was proven to be a success for almost all its cast members. This is so because it aided many of its young cast members to attain huge fame at a very young age.

But it would be more interesting to see, how much economically helpful was this series for them, and what is the net worth of the Stranger Things Cast members. Let us know!

Caleb McLaughlin- $3 million.

Celeb McLaughlin’s net worth is $3 million. Caleb’s breakthrough role was in Stranger Things, like many of his co-stars. He makes $250,000 every episode as Lucas Sinclair.

Sadie Sink-$3 million

Sadie Sink joined Stranger Things in season two and has $3million. She played Ziggy Berman in Netflix’s Fear Street. Sadie has appeared in Annie and The Audience on Broadway.

Maya Hawke- $3million

Maya Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, joined later. She probably receives $200,000 to $250,000 per episode, like her co-stars.

Noah Schnapp – $3million

Noah and the other younger cast members made $30,000 for each episode for the first two seasons and $250,000 for the following seasons. Noah also starred in Bridge of Spies, Abe, and Waiting for Anya.

Natalia Dyer- $4million

Natalia is worth $4m. She’s been in Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Greening of Whitney Brown, Blue Like Jazz, Don’t Let Me Go, I Believe in Unicorns, and Long Nights Short Mornings.

Finn Wolfhard – $4million

Finn is most known as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things, but he previously played Richie Tozier in IT and IT Chapter Two. Since Stranger Things, he’s done voice acting.

Joe Keery – $4million

Joe Keery has been in Stranger Things since season 1, initially as Nancy Wheeler’s love interest and now as the babysitter. His net worth is $4mn.

Charlie Heaton – $4million

Charlie was with the UK band Comanechi for a year. Considering he makes $250,000 every Stranger Things episode, Charlie’s net worth is roughly $4 million.

Gaten Matarazzo – $5million

Gaten has been in ads for Verizon Fios and Old Navy, adding to his $5 million net worth. He also appeared in Les Miserables: The Broadway Musical and The Blacklist.

David Harbour – $6million

David and Winona have received similar salaries on Stranger Things, and the actor has a $6 million net worth.

Millie Bobby Brown – $10million

Millie reportedly earned $30,000 each episode for seasons 1 and 2, and $200-$250,000 for season 3. Unknown how much she made for season 4, but she now makes $300,000 every episode.

Winona Ryder – $18million

Winona earned $100,000 for each episode in the first two seasons of Stranger Things and currently makes $350,000. Her net worth is $18 million.