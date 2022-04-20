Stranger Things 4 Trailer Breakdown: Here is a Secret Message you Missed

Just how many Easter eggs can you find?

How can you even call yourself a fan of the Stranger Things series if you did not watch its trailer for season 4 more than once? So you did eh? Then tell me just how many little or minor things you found out from the trailer that was hinted inside it.

No matter how many you found, there are still lots to deduct from that short trailer because the makes shoved a lot of small details into it. Today we talk about one of those very smartly hidden detail from the trailer that most of you might have missed or ignored.

Here are the details we know about it:

What Is Stranger Things About?

Strange things start getting stranger after a young boy Will vanishes suddenly and her mother desperately tries to find him after somehow realizing that her son is in a life-threatening situation. The search gets the whole town involved and leads them to uncover the nasty secrets of a government lab and sinister monsters coming from portals to another world.

The story continues in further seasons as the plot keeps getting stranger with new foes appearing and the town kids and people coming together to deal with it.

Secret Message in the Trailer

The major trailer for season 4 of Stranger Things debuted last week and fans have been going crazy over it since then. Many people found lots of interesting details and surprises in the trailer. And few people might have even come across a possible Easter egg.

At the timestamp 1:59 in the trailer, we can see a picture of cosmic clouds which have some timestamps buried in them and these timestamps can coincide with the moments in the trailer. The timestamps 0:33, 0:52, 1:46, and 2:30 match four scenes in the trailer among which is Mike watching Eleven being taken away by the authorities, Dustin and Mike I sitting in the stands for Lucas’ basketball game, Max reading a letter at Billy’s grave, and Eddie leading a Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Although it has not been confirmed what these moments could mean further on in the story, however, such a detailed Easter egg is bound to mean something in the future.

Will Season 4 Be the End of Stranger Things?

No, the series will not end at season 4 and the makes of the series, the Duffers have announced that the series will have a total of 5 seasons. They said: “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Season four will release in two parts where part 1 of the season will premiere on 27th May and part 2 on 1st July.