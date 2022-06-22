‘Starstruck’ Renewed for Season 3: Everything to Know

Disney Plus Hotstar’s famous comedy drama Starstruck is officially been renewed for a new season. The comedy series was released last year only, in the year 2020 and since then has made several people laugh. Starstruck gained massive popularity by the time it was released in the year 2021. Hence, it got renewed for a second season pretty soon. The Avalon Television-produced series has two prior seasons and is heading up for a third season very soon.

The renewal comes instead of the several anticipations that were made by the fans and viewers. The series also has a decent ranking across all the platforms. A 7.5 on IMDB and 96% on rotten tomatoes is indeed a great rating that the series has.

The BBC comedy series is created by Rose Matafeo and runs on a premise of a woman named Jessie who is a millennial. Jessie living in East London suffers from certain financial constraints and manages two jobs. The series has an interesting and enthralling plot. So let us see what the third season has for us and other concomitant information.

Starstruck Season 3 Release Date

Fortunately, it has been official that Starstruck is renewing for a third season. The same was revealed by the Award winning comedian and writer Rose Matafeo. She took to her official Twitter handle to reveal the release of season 3.

Additionally, one of the cardinal cast members Nikesh Patel also shared the update on his official Twitter handle, captioning it “Sweet”. The second season of the series aired its final episode in February 2022. Since then, anticipations for season 2 are on the way.

However, the release date for season 3 has not been officially informed yet. However, it has been presumed that the release will happen somewhere in mid-2023 as usually, the month slot for Starstruck is February to April.

Starstruck Season 3 Plot

East London millennial Jessie juggles two dead-end jobs and a famous film star in Starstruck. The next season will begin after Party on February 7, 2022. Characters and stories will pick up where the second season left off, according to reports.

The next season’s premiere will pick up cliffhangers and subplots and go into this universe with more cast experimentation, giving spectators something new to look at instead of the same old themes. Streaming will help the network generate better material, plot, and characters.

Starstruck Season 3 Cast

In the next chapter, the Season 2 cast is scheduled to return. The network hadn’t made any casting announcements as of June 17, 2022. The series’ main characters are Jessie, a New Zealander residing in London, who has a one-night fling with a movie celebrity.

Nikesh Patel as Tom Kapoor, Jessie’s boyfriend. Jessie’s best friend and flatmate, Kate (Emma Sidi). Other cast members include Sindhu Vee, Jon Pointing, Nic Sampson, Abraham Popoola, Ambreen Razia, etc.

HBO’s Stance on Season 3

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content commented, “Rose has developed a show with heart and fun.” Starstruck is the type of rom-com HBO Max loves, and we’re glad to see Jessie and Tom’s journey continue. Rose said, “I’m happy to bring back this great group for a third installment and excited to helm alongside my buddy Alice Snedden.”