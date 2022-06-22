Starfield Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, and Everything to Know

It’s looking so good so far.

The amount of patience you need to play some games is astronomical but it’s all worth the wait if the game turns out to be good. There are also moments when you feel so frustrated when you waited so long and the game turned out to be pretty underwhelming. But hey, you gotta give props to the developers no matter what as they spent their time and resource on it too.

One such game we talk about today is Starfield which was teased for the first time way back in 2018. Four years, that’s how long it has been and the creators have kept us hooked on the wait with occasional reveals and footage of the game. But it seems like the release date might be finally near.

Here is everything we know about the game so far:

Starfield Gameplay

Developed by Bethesda Games, Starfield is a single-player RPG set in outer space and features settlements and planets to travel to. There are about 1000 planets in different systems to which you can travel. Not only that, but you can also explore the entirety of the planet at your leisure. Different species occupy different planets with whom you can interact.

Your mission involves joining Constellation, the last group of space explorers, and revolves around finding mysterious artifacts on the planets. You can travel the space and planets in your spaceship which is completely customizable. You can craft items and weapons through the resources you find scattered all over the systems.

The game is loosely similar to No Man’s Sky and Todd Howard; the boss of Bethesda has stated that the game is basically “Skyrim in Space”. The genre they are using to define this game is NASA-punk which gives you an idea of how the gameplay will look. Several trailers and footage has been released by the company which features Starfield’s gameplay and open world.

"Starfield is just Fallout 4 and No Man's Sky" me: pic.twitter.com/ve8Hecgv0e — Video Game Humour 🕹 (@VGHumour) June 13, 2022

During your exploration of the Settled Systems, you'll encounter a variety of groups along your journey. From the Crimson Fleet 🏴‍☠️ to the United Colonies🚀…https://t.co/ntSygDGOV9 pic.twitter.com/fZioIVYV6I — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) June 16, 2022

feel like im gonna lose hundreds of hours of my life in starfield. and im ok with this. pic.twitter.com/a2Ibm80EYF — jez (@JezCorden) June 19, 2022

Starfield Platforms

It seems Bethesda is exclusively signed to systems affiliated with Microsoft. This basically means that Starfield will be available to play only on PC or the latest-gen Xbox consoles. The game will not be available on PS5 or switch. As an added bonus to players, Starfield will be free to buy via Game Pass on the first day.

Starfield Release Date

Starfield was initially slated for a release on 11 November 2022 however in May 2022, Bethesda pushed back the game further possibly as a backlash that Cyberpunk 2077 received in December 2020.

So currently, Starfield is expected to release in the first half of 2023 however a fixed release date has not been revealed yet. So it’s better not to expect the game to release as soon as 2023 begins and be prepared for another delay just in case until a fixed date is announced.