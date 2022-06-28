Stand-Up Comedian Nick Nemeroff Dies at 32: Cause of Death Explored

Nick was a Juno-nominated artist.

Nick Nemeroff, the comedian based in Canada unfortunately passed away on Monday. He was 32 at the time of his death. The news of Nick’s death was revealed by his family on social media and many of the comedian’s followers and acquaintances were shocked about the artist’s sudden loss.

Hundreds of comments flooded over to grieve about the artist’s loss and people shared the highlights of his career along with the shock of the artist’s death at a young age. Nick was a Juno-nominated artist.

Read more to find out who Nick Nemeroff was and what was his sudden cause of death. Here are the details:

Who Was Nick Nemeroff?

Nick was born on 28 December 1989 and was a stand-up comedian from Canada. He attended the Royal West Academy and graduated from the Radio and Television program at the Toronto Metropolitan University.

Nick was originally from Montreal, Quebec and throughout his career, he appeared on many popular shows as a comedian. Some of his noteworthy features include Conan, in 2018 on The Comedy Network’s Homegrown Comics Special, and Just for Laughs, at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.

He also showed up at the Halifax Comedy Festival. The highlight of Nick’s career was in 2020 which was a comedy album called “The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life”. This album also got him a Juno Award nomination for Comedy Album of the Year at the 2021 Juno Awards.

His latest appearance in 2022 was on The New Wave of Standup, a web series by CBC Gem. He also appeared in two episodes of Roast Battle Canada.

Nick’s Death

The news of Nick’s death was shared by his family members through his own social media account. His family shared a post featuring Nick on his Instagram account and captioned it with: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.“

The caption continued: “Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamored by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy. If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans.”

The cause of Nick’s death was neither revealed in the caption nor by any other member of his family. Morgan Flood, Nick’s manager claimed that his cause of death was not known to him however he knows that Nick died in his sleep.

People Pay Tributes on Social Media

Hundreds of people who knew Nick took to Twitter to grieve over his loss and pay tribute to him:

Nick Nemeroff was a very funny comedian with a bright future ahead of him. He’ll be missed. pic.twitter.com/LKA9CyAsxv — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) June 27, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/PdpVzWACNB — Grand Wave Ent. (@GrandWaveEnt) June 27, 2022

Once, at the HiFi bar at comedy festival, the MC announcing tomorrow’s lineup accidentally said Paul Foot’s name twice and @nicknemeroff turned around to me and SCREAMED “more like paul FEET!” And I think it’s the hardest I’ve ever laughed in my life. — guy who keeps sniffing his fingers (@DemiLardner) June 28, 2022

fucking heartbreaking. so sorry to all of the people who loved him. nick and i only did a few shows together but i loved running into him & watching him perform. he was one of a kind. 💕💕💕 — caleb hearon (@calebsaysthings) June 27, 2022

Nick Nemeroff was the best of us, the king, the funniest guy, a great friend. I loved him so much and I will miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/Jc12ZS4o3D — joel (edmiston) (@joeledmiston) June 28, 2022

The specifics of Nick’s funeral have not been made public as of now.