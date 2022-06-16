“Squid Game: The Challenge” Reality Show Greenlit by Netflix

Will you get killed if you get eliminated?

It seems that Netflix is going to try and make Squid Game a reality, of course, without the bloodshed (right?). Netflix studio has announced that they will be organizing a real-life Squid Game in the form of a reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge.

Squid Game, the show based in South Korea became a worldwide success with its unique plot and brilliant acting done by the actors. The series involved many people playing games for children with their lives on the line to win a massive sum of money.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s latest endeavor “Squid Game: The Challenge” so far:

What Is the Reality Show About?

“Squid Game: The Challenge” will adapt elements from the Korean series “Squid Game” and will feature the same games that were shown in the series. Some new games will also be added which will test the participants on their strategies, alliance-making talents, and character.

The Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series on Netflix, Brandon Ring has provided an insight into what the reality show will offer. He said: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

He also added: “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

Prize Money, Contestants, and More Details

The reality show will feature the largest cast ever in reality TV history with a massive number of 456 contestants participating in the games. The show will also offer the largest sum of prize money ever in a reality show with a huge sum of $4.56 million.

As for the contestants, Netflix has started mass recruitment which is open to everyone in the world as long as they can speak English. They should be aged more than 21 years, should have a valid passport, and must not be related to All3 Media Group or Netflix.

The English-speaking rule comes off as a little unfair since the Koreans who cannot speak English won’t be able to participate in the game which originated from their own country. Also, Netflix has yet to reveal if people will actually die in this show however, the chances of people dying are less likely, but not zero.

The reality show will be a 10-episode series and will be filmed in the United Kingdom. The series will be produced by Studio Lambert and The Garden. Recruitment is currently open for all eligible participants all over the world at “SquidGameCasting.com”.

As for Squid Game, on June 12, it was announced that the series will be getting a second season.