Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Preview, and How to Watch

The end is night but the story is just beginning.

Every episode of Spy x Family has been an absolute delight so far with some wholesome moments combined with a lot of comedy and action. The manga readers have been extremely pleased with how good the adaptation has turned out to be.

But with how all good things must come to an end, it seems that we might have to say goodbye to the forger family. However, it’ll be a short goodbye since the story has just begun and we have lots of exciting episodes in store for us, but after a well-deserved break by the creators.

Without further ado, here is everything we know about the upcoming eleventh episode so far:

Recap of Episode 10

Episode 11 titled “The Great Dodgeball Plan” brought the focus of the series back to the school and Anya. Anya and Damian came across a rumor that whoever is named the most valuable player in the upcoming dodgeball tournament will earn themselves a Stellar Star.

The two face off against Bill who is athletically gifted and ends up eliminating their team one by one. Anya manages to dodge his throws until the end with the help of telepathy but Bill gets frustrated and throws a ball at full strength toward Anya however Damian intercepts it in a heroic attempt to save her but ends up getting eliminated.

Anya then throws the ball with her full strength after having trained with Yor however, it turns out to be a dud and she is eliminated. Later on, Henderson reveals that the rumor was false which ends up in another quarrel between Anya, Becky, and Damian.

Preview for SPY x FAMILY Episode 11!! pic.twitter.com/yikP1OHhyc — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) June 11, 2022

Preview and Plot of Episode 11

Episode 11 has been titled “Stella” and its preview has gotten everyone worried about the whereabouts of Anya. The initial parts of the preview show Anya in a whole new place which seems like she will be visiting someplace new with Loid for his cover job.

We see the two moving through a hospital looking flustered and a scene featuring several nurses. Then in the next frame, we see Anya running down a hallway which could be a sign of her powers overwhelming her once again.

In the last part of the preview, we see Anya floating like a dead body with her face down in the water. However, some hands are seen reaching out to her which means that she will be saved for sure. It seems that Anya will try to save someone from drowning however she will end up getting in trouble.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 11 Release Date and How to Watch

The eleventh episode of the series has been scheduled to release on 18 June. The initial screening will occur at 11 p.m. in Japan and later on will be streamed at the following times in respective timezones:

PST: 8:30 a.m.

CST: 10:30 a.m.

EST: 11:30 a.m.

GMT: 3:30 p.m.

CEST: 5:30 p.m.

AEST: 1:30 a.m.

Once released, you can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Communication’s channel but you will require a subscription to watch it.