Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date, Plot, Spoilers, Preview, and How to Watch

Spy x Family took no time to become the most favorite anime of the season as well as one of the most loved anime of all time. The series was greatly appreciated by the audience as well as the critics and is rated 5/5 on Crunchyroll.

The first season of the series had 25 episodes but was divided into two parts with the first part airing on April 9 and the second part will be released later on in 2022. The story has progressed to 9 episodes by now and it seems we are coming to the end of part one.

Episode 9 which aired on June 4 was really exciting and fans are eagerly waiting for the aftermath of the events of episode 9 and what will happen in the story next. Here is everything we know about Episode 10 so far:

The Story So Far

Episode 9 saw an interesting turn in the story as well as some new revelations that the characters discovered about each other. The episode continued the story after Yuri’s visit who now demanded that Loid and Yor will have to kiss to prove that they are actually married.

Yor almost ends up kissing Loid however Yuri stops them at the last moment and ends up getting slapped by the drunk Yor. Yuri then angrily leaves the apartment still refusing to believe in the marriage. Next, we see Loid getting suspicious about Yor’s true identity and investigates her only to find out that she has been truthful to the family so far.

Loid is now completely aware of Yuri’s identity being a part of the secret police and the family is back to normal by the end of episode 9.

Plot and Preview of Episode 10

A preview has already been released for the tenth episode and it seems that the focus of the story will be turning back to the main mission as well as Anya’s school life. We are now back at Eden college and it looks like Anya will be participating in the dodgeball game.

However, this will not be a normal dodgeball game for sure as she is still not able to be on Damien’s good side so things are bound to get messy. It’s not sure if the two will be on opposite teams or together but the team arrangement is sure to affect the plot in different ways in the future.

Spy x Family Season 1 Episode 10 Release Date and Where to Watch

Episode 10 is titled “The Great Dodgeball Plan” and will be released on Saturday, 11 June. The release will happen at the following times around the world:

8:30 a.m. PST

10:30 a.m. CST

11:30 a.m. EST

3:30 p.m. GMT

5:30 p.m. CEST

1:30 a.m. AEST

The tenth episode will be released on Crunchyroll and Hulu however, you will need a paid subscription to watch it. You can also watch the previously released episodes on the same platforms now.