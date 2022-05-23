Spy X Family Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers, and How to Watch

Don’t take your eyes off the next one!

The biggest evidence of the huge success of the Spy X Family show can be seen in people’s profile pictures. Yes! Everyone seems to have generated fondness for Anya Forger and it can clearly be seen in their profile pictures. Spy X Family is currently claimed to be the best anime of spring 2022.

The popular anime based on the manga series of the same name only dropped last month and has already gained a cult-like fan following. Most recently, the seventh episode of the first season dropped on the 21st of May and fans are already anxious about the next episode.

If you are also curious about episode 8 and keep on reading. Here is everything we know so far:

What is Spy X Family About?

The story of the anime follows Twilight, an agent and spy tasked to build a fake family to execute a top-secret mission. To do that, the spy adopts a young orphan girl and marries a woman. However, he is clueless that the girl can read minds and the woman is a professional assassin.

The story follows the struggles of the three to build a perfect family and play their roles nicely to successfully carry out the mission. The anime is the live adaptation of the manga of the same name by Tatsuya Endo.

The Plot of Episode 8

In the last episode, we saw Anya and Becky being ostracized on their first day in Eden. Becky supports Anya and stops her from apologizing to Damian however Loid gets annoyed and pressures Anya to apologize in the end while Becky is absent.

Loid later feels sorry for harshly treating Anya and puts her to bed after she fell asleep trying to study and make Loid happy. Meanwhile, in another scene, we see Yuri, the older brother of Yor finding out that her sister has married a man he has never met.

SPY x FAMILY Episode 8 Preview pic.twitter.com/qngjlQSMuf — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) May 21, 2022

Episode 8 will feature Yuri finally visiting the Forger family. A preview of episode 8 showed him in uniform and also holding flowers. The scene is followed by the Forgers opening the door and welcoming him.

Spy X Family Release Date

The release date of the next episode has been announced and it is sooner than you think. Episode 8 will be dropped on May 28 and you can watch the episode at the following times in your respective time zones:

00:30 AM JST (May 29)

8:30 AM PT

11:30 AM ET

4:30 PM BST

5:30 PM CEST

You can stream the eighth episode and all the previous episodes of Spy X Family on Netflix and Crunchyroll. However, you will need a subscription on both platforms to watch it. Let us know what your thoughts are about the eighth episode in the comments.