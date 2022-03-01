Sophia Bush Day Out With Fiance: Get all the Details Here!

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, the month of love brings out a treat for our eyes. Sophia Bush was spotted spending a day out with Fiance Grant Hughes. The couple has successfully kept their relationship private since the duo was first spotted enjoying a sunny romantic day out in Malibu in 2020 yet the camera finds its way to get your favorite celebrity in front of your screen. Check out this article to know the full tea!

Let’s Talk The Picture

Sophia is loving the engaged life it seems! Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were seen holding hands leaving a hotel in New York City. The couple was wearing coordinated and complementing outfits to woo their fans and followers. Sophia is seen rocking a chic navy velvet suit perfect for the New York sunny day. She has kept her look minimal with the no-makeup makeup look and a classy tied bun. She gave her whole look a little oomph with huge hoops to complete the style.

On the other hand, Grant can be seen channeling the keep it cool looks with a black shirt buttoned up to the top paired with signature dark washed jeans. To give a complete rough yet cool look, he completed the outfit with brown boots. Later in the night, the Chicago P.D actress is seen slipping into a dark navy dress as Grant Hugh and she was attending The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Sophia Bush And Grant Hughes

Sophia Bush stepped out on a sunny day spending her day out with her fiance Grant Hughes. The engaged couple was seen leaving a hotel holding hands on Wednesday afternoon in New York City. Ever since the success of Sophia Bush in One Tree Hill as Brooke Davis, she’s been on the headlines for quite some time. Her personal life is coming out of the jar more than ever.

The actress and the activist said in an interview in 2021, “it’s hard to have nothing that yours and when you are a person who lives in the public eyes, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky”. She also added,” I also grew up in the early aughts where girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made and I was just like, “I don’t think I like this. I didn’t like having my private life talked about”.

In August 2021, the couple got engaged as Sophia shared a picture with Hugh proposing to her while they both were away on vacation. She shares, “So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on the planet earth”. “My heart, it bursts”. The couple is in love and seems to flaunt it the right way. We wish them all the luck and love for their future and hope to spot them a lot more often holding hands and falling in love.