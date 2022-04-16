‘Snowfall’ Season 6 Expected Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Plot

As season 5 already had many betrayals so far the loyal fans are hyped up and are waiting for the official announcement of the next season. Snowfall will get renewed for a sixth season which will be the end of the FX’s most-watched show ever.

Snowfall presented the story of the American “War of Drugs” and how it affected the simple lives of the people. The show has received a huge honorable reception from the audience. FX revealed that Snowfall has over 4.3 million viewers all around the globe.

The show focuses on the growth of Franklin Saint, from a teenager to a man who is the biggest seller of crack cocaine in Los Angeles. The show shows the needs of the poor and the schemes of the diplomats. Franklin initially starts dealing because of his need to overcome poverty but so fast the needs turned into the greed of achieving financial stability for himself and his family.

Co-created by John Singleton, a renowned director who made movies like Boyz n The Hood, Snowfall displays the atrocities aroused by the side effects of drugs, the gruesomeness of the gang violence, and the impact of the drugs on the society. “I wanted to see the transition from what we saw in my first movie, Boyz n the Hood, to how it got that way,” Singleton told Thrillist in 2017.

Snowfall Season 6 Release Date

As season 5 was launched on 23 Feb 2022, the next season is not expected this year. Though there are not any official updates related to dates yet, it is safe to assume that season 6 is going to take at least one year, so Feb 2023 is our safe bet.

Snowfall being an FX production it still gets aired first on the cable as the creators want to give their fans the feeling of watching a show in the 80s. But those who prefer streaming will have to wait for a day, as the episodes get updated on Hulu one day after they get aired on the cable. And interestingly, Snowfall can be streamed with the basic membership of Hulu which costs $6.99/month (at the time of writing).

Snowfall Season 6: Plot Speculation

The show is unpredictable and so thrilling to guess what’s going to happen next anyway, and season 5 has not ended yet so it’s hard to tell what to expect from season 6. But the interesting turn of events took place on Wednesday night’s episode of Snowfall. Frankin know that Jerome and Louie had double-crossed him and gone to Teddy, to get their cocaine directly from him, disrupting his market completely.

Things are going crazy with Frankly disclosing his new girlfriend and a pair of children on the way. Other than that Franklin got kidnapped, got trapped in a cage with a hungry tiger rolling around in the grass. Not spoiling much, as the show is coming to its end, Snowfall is getting more exciting.

Snowfall Season 6: Cast Speculation

Thank you to everyone that has supported this journey. I got this role when I was 23 years old. I’m now 30. Legacy stuff. What a ride it has been. Only the beginning. See you tomorrow night. Unc’s getting married. https://t.co/tOpoqV2pLn — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) April 5, 2022

Same as the plot of season 6, the cast is also not fixed, as we can’t say for sure who is going to die in the ongoing season, and also the new additions are unknown as well. Still, the speculated cast could be Damson Idris (Franklin Saint), Carter Hudson (Teddy McDonald), Isaiah John (Leon Simmons), Amin Joseph (Jerome Saint), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata), Angela Lewis (Aunt Louie), and Michael Hyatt (Cissy Saint).