Slow Horses Season 3 and 4 Renewed By Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s famous thriller series “Slow Horses” recently released the premiere of its second season. However, this is not the only thing lined up for the science fiction series’ fans. The series has also decided to renew for the third and the fourth season on Apple TV+. Seasons 3 and 4 will be based on the following two novels in Mick Herron’s Slough House spy series.

Slow Horses has released in 2022 itself and has gained massive popularity since then. The series has a decent 7.8 ranking on IMDb and a hooping 95% on rotten tomatoes. The cardinal reason behind this popularity of the series might be the amazing cast the series has. It stars Oscar-winning Gary Oldman. Apart from Gary, the series also casts Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke.

Not only the cast but also the storyline of the series is quite interesting. The plot revolves around a team of dysfunctional MI5 agents. It also features their obnoxious boss and his extraordinary actions. It also ensures to safeguard England from nefarious powers, you must navigate the espionage world’s smoke and mirrors. Season 1 had a total of 6 episodes.

When one of Jackson Lamb’s (Oldman) spies is kidnapped, his disgraced spies band together to foil a rogue agent. Season four begins with a bombing that explodes personal secrets. This also results in shaking Slough House’s already shaky foundations. The six-episode first season of Slow Horses launched globally on Apple TV+ on April 1. The second season, directed by Jeremy Lovering, is set to premiere globally later this year.

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents. The agents go ahead to serve in a dumping ground department of MI5. The dumping ground was popularly known un-affectionately as Slough House. Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies. The irascible leader then ends up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes.

Not only this but also the leaders frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. In addition to Oldman, the ensemble cast includes Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas. It also includes BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, and Freddie Fox.

Further, Chris Reilly, Samuel West, Sophie Okonedo, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Cardiff Kirwan, and Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce are also part of the prestigious cast. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep).

Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Will Smith, Jane Robertson, and Graham Yost serve as executive producers on the series. Saul Metzstein is set to direct the third season. However, the director for the fourth season has not yet been announced.